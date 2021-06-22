Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno-area high school Boy Athlete of the Week, June 14-19

Central High’s Jeremiah Walker, No. 5, second from right, on his way to first place in the 200 Dash Invitational at the West Coast Relays, held Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Clovis. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Eight high school athletes are up for The Bee’s Boy Athlete of the Week for June 14-19.

It was championship week for baseball and track and field in the Central Section while other teams played in the Southern California regional basketball championships.

One athlete led his team to the Central Section Masters championship by winning four events.

If you have a standout prep player who did well last week and want to vote for him, simply choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function. For those on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.

Vote as often as you want; the poll closes at noon Saturday.

Past winners:

Amneet Basra, Fowler basketball

Jordan Johnson, Caruthers basketball

Ky Duong, Buchanan swimming

Devon Daniel, Kerman baseball

Orion Tomlinson, Fresno Christian basketball

Dean McCurley, Central baseball

Will Gagnon, Reedley baseball

Chase Weiner, Bullard soccer

Here are the nominees:

Max Bernal, Buchanan baseball: Had a three-run home run and drove in five runs in the Bears’ 17-4 win over Liberty-Bakersfield for the Division I title.

Colby Charles, Kingsburg basketball: Knocked down a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Vikings a 62-59 victory over Washington Union for the Southern California Division 5-A championship.

Nate Johnson, Clovis track and field: Was tops in the 100 meters and the long jump at the Central Section Masters meet.

Nathan Palacioz, Madera baseball: A two-hitter with nine strikeouts limited Arroyo Grande in a 9-1 win for the Coyotes.

Bo Olsen, Buchanan track and field: Finished first in the 800 and 1600 meters at the Masters meet.

Kyle Plaza, Washington Union baseball: Went 5 for 6 with two runs and an RBI in two games, and pitched a complete game with five strikeouts in the Panthers’ title win over Minarets.

Mitchell Uriarte, Fowler basketball: Scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Redcats to the Division 6-AA regional title.

Jeremiah Walker, Central track: Won four events (200 and 400 meters and 400 and 1600 relays) to help Central win the team title with 102 points at the Central Section Masters meet.

