Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno-area high school Girl Athlete of the Week, May 31-June 5

Buchanan’s Ashtyn Arnold, left, runs into traffic while going to the hoop against Clovis during their game at Clovis High on Friday, April 30, 2021. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Twelve high school girls are nominated in The Bee’s Athlete of the Week poll for May 31-June 5.

Most players are in the postseason and helped their teams advance to the next round, including a player who helped her team to a regional championship win.

If you have a standout player who did well last week and want to vote for her, simply choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function. For those on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.

Past winners:

Charlize Phillips, Clovis North swimming

Gabriella Avila, Corcoran basketball

Melania Davila, Orosi soccer

Alyssa Wheeler, Clovis North soccer

Noemi Uribe, Washington Union softball

Carys Hall, Clovis North soccer

Here are the nominees for the week of May 31-June 5:

Ashtyn Arnold, Buchanan basketball: Scored her 1,000th career point in a win over Bullard.

Amber Blair, Chowchilla golf: Shot a 77 in a Central Section area golf championship. She finished in fourth place.

Emma Cardenas, Sunnyside softball: Pitched a two-hitter and drove in a run, giving the Wildcats a win over Reedley for the first time in six seasons.

Jenna Kurz, Yosemite basketball: Totaled 19 points and 15 rebounds in the Badgers’ win over Centennial.

Paige Martinez, El Diamante softball: Struck out 10 in the Miners’ 10-2 win over Golden West.

Devin Miller, Clovis basketball: Scored 19 points, helping the Cougars to the 62-35 win over Caruthers in the section Open Division semifinal.

Candence Moreno-Hairabedian, Reedley softball: Was 2 for 2 including a three-run home run in the Pirates’ win over Sunnyside.

Etoyah Montgomery, Clovis West basketball: Helped the Golden Eagles to the Open Division final by scoring 22 points.

Taylor Nidy, Buchanan soccer: She scored two goals to help the Bears to a 4-1 win over Cathedral Catholic for the CIF Southern California regional Division II girls soccer championship.

Morgan Oehlschlager, Kingsburg golf: Shot a low-score 79 at the area D-II tournament.

Mia Reynolds, Tulare Union softball: Struck out 11 and hit a walk-off single that lifted the Tribe to a 4-3 win over rival Tulare Western in eight innings.

Aaliyah Thompson, Corcoran basketball: Finished with 27 points to give the Panthers the win over Rosamond.

