Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno-area high school Boy Athlete of the Week, May 31-June 5

Here are the nominees:

Cedric Coward, Central basketball: He had 24 points for the Grizzlies in a win over Mission Prep in Division I.

Ethan Enns, Kingsburg baseball: Knocked in four runs, helping the Vikings to a 9-6 win over Exeter.

Mason Haley, Lemoore golf: Shot a 72 to finish at the top of the D-II area tournament.

Jordan Johnson, Caruthers basketball: Finished with 35 points and 13 rebounds in the first round of the Central Section Division V playoffs.

Tanner Sagouspe, San Joaquin Memorial baseball: Pitched four scoreless innings and had a home run in the Panthers’ win over Bullard to clinch an outright CMAC title.

Carson Stephens, Liberty-Madera Ranchos basketball: Totaled 25 points in the Hawks’ win over Sierra Pacific.

Anthony Swillis, Hoover basketball: Helped the Patriots advance when he scored 13 points with a game-high 18 rebounds in a win over Tulare Western.

Orion Tomlinson, Fresno Christian basketball: Had a triple double in a win over Minarets. Finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Jace Vargas, Central Valley Christian Christian baseball: Tossed a four-hitter and finished with eight strikeouts in a 7-1 win over Immanuel.

Josh Watkins, Clovis boys golf: Shot a 73 to finish tied for second in the D-I area tournament

Logan Yang, Sunnyside volleyball: He finished with 13 kills, 3 solo blocks, 4 aces, 3 assists and 8 digs to help the Wildcats to a section Division II title.

Cole Yoshida, El Diamante baseball: Drove in six runs after hitting a home run and two doubles in a win over Golden West.

