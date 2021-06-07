Preps: Section baseball and softball pairings; Open Division basketball title games set

Bullard pitcher Bella Gallegos, center, high-fives teammates as they come off the field against Sunnyside Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Fresno. The Knights won 12-0 in five innings. ezamora@fresnobee.com

The Central Section baseball and softball playoffs begin this week. Top seeds in each division:

Baseball: Buchanan (D-I), Arroyo Grande (D-II), Templeton (D-III), Madera South (D-IV), Minarets (D-V) and Kennedy (D-VI).

Softball: Clovis North (D-I), Dinuba (D-II), Templeton (D-III), Fowler (D-IV), Shafter (D-V) and Foothill (D-VI).

Surge for Seven



Let’s eat pic.twitter.com/CiFZurZ423 — Buchanan Baseball (@Buchanan_Bears) June 5, 2021

All games will be played at home sites, including championship games.

Here are the schedules:

Baseball

Games at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday unless noted

Division I: No. 16 Righetti at No. 1 Buchanan; No. 9 Frontier at No. 8 Clovis West; No. 12 Tulare Western at No. 5 Stockdale, Tuesday; No. 13 Redwood at No. 4 Clovis North; No. 14 Central at No. 3 Bullard, Tuesday; No. 11 Clovis East at No. 6 Liberty-Bakersfield, Tuesday; No. 10 Clovis at No. 7 Centennial; No. 15 San Luis Obispo at No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial

Division II: No. 9 Sanger at No. 8 Highland; No. 12 Bakersfield at No. 5 Edison; No. 11 Tulare Union at No. 6 Madera; No. 10 Tehachapi at No. 7 Hanford. Byes: No. 1 Arroyo Grande, No. 2 El Diamante, No. 3 Fresno, No. 4 Paso Robles

Division III: No. 9 Immanuel at No. 8 Fowler, 7 p.m. Tuesday; No. 12 Chowchilla at No. 5 Firebaugh; No. 13 North at No. 4 Ridgeview; No. 14 Dinuba at No. 3 Reedley, 4:30 p.m. at Immanuel; No. 11 St. Joseph at No. 6 Independence; No. 10 Nipomo at No. 7 Garces; No. 15 Mission Prep at No. 2 Kerman. Bye: No. 1 Templeton

Division IV: No. 16 Golden West at No. 1 Madera South; No. 9 Monache at No. 8 Santa Maria; No. 12 Exeter at No. 5 Lemoore; No. 13 Central Valley Christian at No. 4 Taft; No. 14 Kingsburg at No. 3 Morro Bay, Tuesday; No. 11 Sierra Pacific at No. 6 Wasco; No. 10 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 7 Dos Palos; No. 15 East at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian

Division V: No. 9 Delano at No. 8 Lindsay. Quarterfinal: No. 5 Caruthers at No. 4 Bishop, June 11; No. 6 Corcoran at No. 3 Washington Union, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; No. 7 Rosamond at No. 2 Arvin, June 11. Bye: No. 1 Minarets

Division VI: No. 9 Mammoth at No. 8 Woodlake; No. 12 Lone Pine at No. 5 Kern Valley, 3:30 p.m.; No. 11 Laton at No. 6 Roosevelt, 4 p.m.; No. 10 Parlier at No. 7 Strathmore. Byes: No. 1 Kennedy, No. 2 Orange Cove, No. 3 Fresno Christian, No. 4 Shafter

Softball

Games at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday unless noted

Division I: No. 16 Redwood at No. 1 Clovis North; No. 9 Madera at No. 8 Arroyo Grande; No. 12 Bullard at No. 5 Central; No. 13 Clovis East at No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield; No. 14 Frontier at No. 3 Buchanan; No. 11 Stockdale at No. 6 Kingsburg; No. 10 Clovis West at No. 7 Paso Robles; No. 15 Atascadero at No. 2 Clovis, 6 p.m.

Division II: No. 9 Sanger at No. 8 Hanford; No. 12 Righetti at No. 5 Tulare Western; No. 11 East Bakersfield at No. 6 Monache; No. 10 El Diamante at No. 7 Centennial. Byes: No. 1 Dinuba, No. 2 Garces, No. 3 Selma, No. 4 Independence

Division III: No. 9 Sunnyside at No. 8 Washington Union; No. 10 Lemoore at No. 7 Reedley. Thursday’s quarterfinals: No. 5 St. Joseph at No. 4 Mission Oak; No. 6 Kerman at No. 3 Liberty-Madera Ranchos. Byes: No. 1 Tulare Union, No. 2 Templeton

Division IV: No. 9 Bakersfield at No. 8 Santa Maria; No. 11 North at No. 6 Exeter; No. 10 San Joaquin Memorial at No. 7 Fresno. Thursday’s quarterfinal: No. 5 Morro Bay at No. 4 Dos Palos. Byes: No. 1 Fowler, No. 2 Chowchilla, No. 3 Taft

Division V: No. 9 Rosamond at No. 8 Riverdale; No. 12 Mira Monte at No. 5 Bakersfield Christian; No. 13 Immanuel at No. 4 Orange Cove; No. 14 Corcoran at No. 3 Highland, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday; No. 11 Desert at No. 6 Golden Valley; No. 10 Sierra Pacific at No. 7 Caruthers. Byes: No. 1 Shafter, No. 2 McLane

Division VI: Thursday’s quarterfinals: No. 8 Bishop at No. 1 Foothill; No. 5 Lone Pine at No. 4 Laton; No. 6 Parlier at No. 3 Mission Prep; No. 7 Woodlake at No. 2 Fresno Christian

Basketball championships set in Open Division

Top seed San Joaquin Memorial will play for the boys Open Division championship after defeating No. 4 Clovis North 84-82.

Joseph Hunter led the way for the Panthers by finishing with 28 points. Mike Davis Jr. added 18 for Memorial, which will host No. 2 St. Joseph.

The Knights defeated No. 3 Clovis West 87-83.

The championship is set for Friday at San Joaquin Memorial.

Central Section Boys HS



Open Division Championship



#1 San Joaquin Memorial (22-1) v.

#2 St. Joseph (26-2)



I’ve had these 2 ranked @ the top of the Section all season! The anticipated showdown set to take place next Friday @SJMBasketball1 gym @ 6pm! @CalHiSports @SJ_Hoops — 661 Hoops Live (@Pdouble_33) June 5, 2021

On the girls side, top-seed Clovis West rolled to a 91-39 win over No. 4 Arroyo Grande. The Golden Eagles will face No. 3 Clovis for the Open Division championship on Thursday.

A look at other scores/schedule:

Central Section boys basketball playoffs

Games at 6 p.m. unless noted

Open: No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial 84, No. 4 Clovis North 82; No. 2 St. Joseph 87, No. 3 Clovis West 83. Friday’s championship: No. 2 St. Joseph at No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial. Third place: No. 4 Clovis North at No. 3 Clovis West

Division I - First round: No. 8 Mission Prep 61, No. 9 Clovis 51. Quarterfinals: No. 1 Central 76, No. 8 Mission Prep 48; Arroyo Grande wins by forfeit; No. 6 Edison 68, No. 3 Clovis East 52; No. 2 Bullard 58, No. 7 Buchanan 53. Wednesday’s semifinals: No. 5 Arroyo Grande at No. 1 Central; No. 6 Edison at No. 2 Bullard

Division II - First round: No. 8 Paso Robles 67, No. 9 Righetti 55; No. 5 Hanford 79, No. 12 Fresno 52; No. 4 Atascadero 60, No. 13 Sunnyside 40; No. 3 Lemoore 64, No. 14 San Luis Obispo 48; No. 6 Roosevelt 65, No. 11 Immanuel 51; No. 7 Porterville 48, No. 10 Pioneer Valley 36. Quarterfinals: No. 8 Paso Robles 76, No. 1 Centennial 75; No. 4 Atascadero 56, No. 6 Hanford 41; Porterville wins by forfeit. Monday: No. 6 Roosevelt at No. 3 Lemoore, 5 p.m. Wednesday’s semifinals: No. 8 Paso Robles at No. 4 Atascadero; No. 3 Lemoore/No. 6 Roosevelt winner vs. No. 7 Porterville

Division III - First round: No. 8 Frontier 59, No. 9 Morro Bay 37. Quarterfinals: No. 1 Bakersfield Christian 80, No. 8 Frontier 47; No. 4 Sanger 88, No. 5 West 62; No. 3 Nipomo 72, No. 6 Garces 49; No. 2 Hoover 61, No. 7 Tulare Western 50. Wednesday’s semifinals: No. 4 Sanger at No. 1 Bakersfield Christian; No. 3 Nipomo at No. 2 Hoover

Division IV - First round: No. 8 Templeton 59, No. 9 South 56; No. 5 Reedley 63, No. 12 McFarland 50; No. 6 Golden Valley 80, No. 11 Santa Maria 30; Sierra Pacific wins by forfeit. Quarterfinals: No. 1 Kingsburg 75, No. 8 Templeton 60; No. 4 Mira Monte 77, No. 5 Reedley 70; No. 3 Washington Union wins by forfeit; No. 2 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 74, No. 10 Sierra Pacific 50. Tuesday’s semifinal: No. 3 Washington Union at No. 2 Liberty-Madera Ranchos. Wednesday’s semifinal: No. 4 Mira Monte at No. 1 Kingsburg.

Division V - First round: No. 8 Lindsay 59, No. 9 Rosamond 58; No. 5 Parlier 53, No. 12 Kings Christian 37; No. 6 Fresno Christian 76, No. 11 Minarets 57; No. 10 Highland 61, No. 7 Caruthers 59. Quarterfinals: No. 1 Fowler 80, No. 8 Lindsay 36; No. 4 Strathmore 42, No. 5 Parlier 31; No. 3 Orange Cove 66, No. 6 Fresno Christian 57; No. 2 Sierra 71, No. 10 Highland 59. Wednesday’s semifinals: No. 4 Strathmore at No. 1 Fowler; No. 3 Orange Cove at No. 2 SIerra

Central Section girls basketball playoffs

Games at 6 p.m. unless noted

Open: No. 1 Clovis West 91, No. 4 Arroyo Grande 39; No. 3 Clovis 62, No. 2 Caruthers 35. Thursday’s championship: No. 2 Clovis at No. 1 Clovis West. Third place: No. 4 Arroyo Grande at No. 2 Caruthers

Division I - First round: No. 1 Buchanan 79, No. 8 Bullard 42; No. 4 Bakersfield 65, No. 5 Clovis North 54; No. 3 Hanford 59, No. 6 Clovis East 44; No. 2 Righetti 81, No. 7 Stockdale 34. Tuesday’s semifinals: No. 4 Bakersfield at No. 1 Buchanan; No. 3 Hanford at No. 2 Righetti

Division II - First round: No. 1 Ridgeview 71, No. 8 Liberty-Bakersfield 55; No. 5 Nipomo 57, No. 4 Monache 27; No. 3 Paso Robles 58, No. 6 Selma 53; No. 2 Yosemite 49, No. 7 Centennial 26. Tuesday’s semifinals: No. 5 Nipomo at No. 1 Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; No. 3 Paso Robles at No. 2 Yosemite

Division III - First round: No. 9 Hoover 67, No. 8 Sanger 61; No. 5 Sierra 77, No. 12 Sunnyside 44; No. 6 Porterville 62, No. 11 Immanuel 48; No. 7 Lemoore 72, No. 10 Tulare Union 57. Quarterfinals: No. 1 Roosevelt 64, No. 9 Hoover 58; No. 5 Sierra 56, No. 4 Morro Bay 43; No. 6 Porterville 52, No. 3 Arvin 37. Monday’s semifinal: No. 5 Sierra at No. 1 Roosevelt. Tuesday’s semifinal: No. 6 Porterville at No. 2 St. Joseph

Division IV - First round: West wins by forfeit. Quarterfinals: No. 1 Orcutt 58, No. 8 West 36; No. 4 Kerman 47, No. 5 Washington Union 38; No. 6 McFarland 68, No. 3 Santa Maria 42; No. 2 Bakersfield Christian 58, No. 7 Kingsburg 36. Tuesday’s semifinals: No. 4 Kerman at No. 1 Orcutt; No. 6 McFarland at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian

Division V - First round: No. 9 Kings Christian 42, No. 8 Parlier 35. Quarterfinals: No. 5 Orosi 52, No. 4 Orange Cove 19; No. 3 Corcoran 77, No. 6 Rosamond 62; No. 2 Fowler 34, No. 7 East 25. Monday’s quarterfinal: No. 9 Kings Christian at No. 1 Strathmore, 2 p.m. Tuesday’s semifinals: No. 1 Strathmore/No. 9 Kings Christian winner vs. No. 5 Orosi; No. 3 Corcoran at No. 2 Fowler

Boys volleyball championships

Clovis East and Sunnyside were crowned section boys volleyball champions last week.

The seventh-seeded Timberwolves swept No. 4 Buchanan 25-15, 25-23, 25-20 in Division I.

In Division II, top-seed Sunnyside defeated No. 2 St. Joseph 25-21, 25-10, 25-21, giving the school its first section title.

Sunnyside wins the Central Section Division II championship. Sunnyside High

“The road to this year’s CIF Central Section title was bumpy,” Sunnyside coach Kee Xiong said. “Going into this match, I was confident in them because of the hours they all put in. I also feel like we are peaking at the right time, this final homestretch will be one to remember, and it’s awesome to make history.”

It is not the end for Clovis East, Sunnyside and Buchanan as they move on to Tuesday’s Southern California regionals.

Clovis East is the No. 3 seed in Division I and will host No. 6 Loyola-Los Angeles at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Buchanan will play in Division II and is the No. 5 seed and will travel to play No. 4 Woodrow Wilson at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Sunnyside is in Division III and is the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Taft at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Buchanan wins girls regional soccer championship

Taylor Nidy scored two goals to give No. 3 Buchanan a 4-1 win over No. 4 Cathedral Catholic for the California Interscholastic Federation Southern California regional Division II girls soccer championship.

The Bears took the lead for good when Taylor Phillips scored a goal early in the second half.

Dakota Watterson also scored for Buchanan.

Boys and girls golf championships

The Central Section boys championships will take place at the Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo on Tuesday.

The section championships will begin at 9 a.m.

Girls right before start of CIF championships. Good luck ladies! ⁦@CNECPrincipal⁩ pic.twitter.com/UtcbIUfQA7 — Coby Lindsey (@CNBroncoSports) June 7, 2021

The girls’ section championships were Monday at the Madera Golf & Country Club.

Track and field championships

The area meets take place this week at different locations.

Clovis East (North), South (Liberty-Bakersfield), East (Exeter) and West (Nipomo) will host area meets.

Qualifiers from the area meets will head to the section meet to be held at Buchanan on June 19.

Top boys and girls marks in each event:

100: Cameron Tarver, Central (10.53); Lauren Fowler, Buchanan, 11.70.

200: Tarver (21.42); Fowler 24.41.

400: Jeremiah Walker, Central, 47.58; Takiya Cenci, Clovis North, 54.75.

800: Bo Olsen, Buchanan, 1:53.10; Tatum Zinkin, Clovis North, 2:14.37.

1,600: Christopher Caudillo, Clovis, 4:11.59; Miliana Perez, Clovis North, 4:48.51.

3,200: Caudillo, 8:51.98; Sydney Sundgren, Buchanan, 10:25.25.

110HH: Luis-Ramon Torres, Stockdale, 15.42; Alexa Dandridge, Buchanan, 14.88.

300LH: Alexander Riggi, Exeter, 40.44; Dandridge, 43.67.

400 relay: Central (Tarver, Johnson, Walker, Conley) 41.68; Buchanan (Clay, Fowler, Passmore, Dandridge), 47.26.

1600 relay: Central (Conley, Walker, Tarver, Duarte) 3:21.43; Clovis North (Adeniji, Cordoba, Zinkin, Cenci), 3:51.04.

High jump: Caleb Johnson, Clovis, 6-6; Peyton Bitter, Clovis North, 5-5.

Pole vault: Cyprus Rice, Clovis North, 16-01; Jordan Leveque, Buchanan, 11-09

Long jump: Micah Spencer, Kingsburg, 23-02; Fowler 19-04.

Triple jump: Devin Kelly, Central, 45-03.75; Helen Chu, Buchanan, 38-06.

Shot put: Nicholas Godbehere, Shafter, 61-09.25; Faith Bender, Liberty-Bakersfield, 45-03.

Discus: Zach Buckey, Garces, 187-01; Bender 164-03.

Athlete of the Week winners

Ky Duong (Buchanan swimming) and Charlize Phillips (Clovis North swimming) are the winners of The Bee’s Athlete of the Week poll for May 24-29.

Duong won with 50.9% ahead of Luke Luttrell of Kingsburg tennis who totaled 46.2% of the votes. Jackson Huckabay of Kingsburg swimming came in third with 2.6%.

On the girls side, Phillips had 57.2%. She finished ahead of Miliana Perez of Clovis North track who had 28.2%. Melody Martinez of Hanford soccer finished third with 9.3%.