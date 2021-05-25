Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno-area high school Boy Athlete of the Week, May 17-22

Clovis High’s Nathan Johnson crosses for first place in the 100 Dash Invitational at the West Coast Relays, held Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Clovis. He broke a meet record at the Sanger Metric Classic. ezamora@fresnobee.com

A penalty kick and a hat trick by two athletes sent their teams to the Central Section soccer semifinals, while a player scored his 1,000th basketball point.

All that and much more as 10 players are in the running for The Bee’s Boy Athlete of the Week.

Here are the nominees for the week of May 17-22:

Cedric Coward, Central basketball: Finished with 26 points, lifting the Grizzlies to a 62-43 win over Buchanan.

Derrick Cruz, Clovis North baseball: Was perfect at the plate when he was 5-for-5 with four runs scored and four RBI in the Broncos’ 17-8 victory over Central.

Caleb Enriquez, Clovis West soccer: His game-winning penalty kick lifted the Broncos to the semifinals with a win over Clovis North.

Orin Hirschkorn, Caruthers baseball: Had a career day at the plate in a 21-9 victory over Orange Cove, going 5-for-6 with a home run, scoring five times and driving in three runs.

Joseph Hunter, San Joaquin Memorial basketball: Notched his first career triple-double when he had 21 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the Panthers’ win over Edison.

Nate Johnson, Clovis track: Won the 100-meter dash and the 200 at the Sanger Metric Classic. He set a meet record in the 200 in 21.55.

Jobe Olson, Laton baseball: No-hitter in five innings while striking out 15 in a win over Kings Christian.

Cyprus Rice, Clovis North track and field: Set a meet record at the Sanger Metric Classic in the pole vault (16-01.00).

Orion Tomlinson, Fresno Christian basketball: Recorded his 1,000th career point in a win over Orosi. He finished with 27 points.

Isaiah Villalobos, Sanger soccer: His hat trick sent the Apaches to the semifinals after a 5-2 win over Stockdale.

