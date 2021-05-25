Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno-area high school Girl Athlete of the Week, May 17-22

Buchanan’s Alexa Dandridge places first in the 300 Hurdles Invitational at the West Coast Relays, held Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Clovis. ezamora@fresnobee.com

A perfect game, track and field meet records and others highlighted another week of great performances in the Central Section.

Ten players are in the running for The Bee’s Girl Athlete of the Week.

If you have a standout player who did well last week and want to vote for her, simply choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function. For those on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.

Coaches may nominate an athlete for next week’s poll by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

Vote as often as you like; the poll closes at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Here are the nominees for the week of May 17-22:

TJ Avila, Central Valley Christian soccer: Her goal in the 10th minute was enough in the Cavaliers’ 2-0 win over Fowler.

Sierra Bolanos, Woodlake tennis: Helped the Tigers to a 7-2 win over Highland after winning her top singles match and teamed with Rosie Dominguez in the doubles win in D-IV semifinal match.

Takiya Cenci, Clovis North track: Meet record at Sanger Metric Classic with a first-place finish in the 400 in 55.10.

Alexa Dandridge, Buchanan track: Took first in the 100 high hurdles and 300 low hurdles at the Sanger Metric Classic.

Caitlin Decanio, Clovis softball: Went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in the Cougars’ 9-3 win over Buchanan.

Karolina Esquivel, Kerman soccer: Had a hat trick to send the Lions to the semifinal after a 4-2 win over Mammoth.

Alexis Galvan, Madera softball: A perfect game with 13 strikeouts helped the Coyotes to a 16-0 win over San Joaquin Memorial.

Teresa Quintero, Roosevelt soccer: Her hat trick helped the Rough Riders to a 5-1 win over Caruthers.

Meadow Roland, San Joaquin Memorial basketball: Finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds in the Panthers’ win over Sanger.

Sydnie Vanek, Clovis track: Won the 200 while setting a Sanger Metric Classic record. Her time was 24.80.

Loading…