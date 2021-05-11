Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno-area high school Girl Athlete of the Week, May 3-8

Yosemite’s Jenna Kurz, left, is 1 of 10 players nominated for The Bee’s Player of the Week. Fresno Bee file

Ten Fresno-area high school girls are nominated for The Bee’s Girl Athlete of the Week.

If you have a standout player who did well last week and want to vote for her, simply choose from the list or use the "other" option to add a name via the commenting function.

Coaches may nominate an athlete by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

Vote as often as you like; the poll closes at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Here are the nominees for the week of May 3-8:

Danyell Booker, Roosevelt basketball: Scored a career-high 33 points and had 16 rebounds and four steals in a 57-48 win over Sunnyside.

Melania Davila, Orosi soccer: The Cardinals won 5-0 over Orange Cove behind Davila’s hat trick.

Bella Duran, Lindsay soccer: She finished with a hat trick, leading the Cardinals to a 4-1 win over Corcoran.

Ashley Espino, El Diamante softball: She went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and five RBI in the Miners’ 18-12 win over Mt. Whitney.

Alexis Galvan, Madera softball: She threw a no-hitter in the Coyotes’ 1-0 win over Sanger.

Jenna Kurz, Yosemite basketball: Kurz returns for player of the week honors. She scored 34 points to put her past 1,000 career points in a 60-59 win over Sierra.

Peyton Machado, Clovis soccer: Her goal in the second half gave the Cougars a 1-0 win over Buchanan.

Ryan Maddox, Clovis North softball: Struck out 16 as the Broncos defeated Clovis East 4-1.

Mia Reynolds, Tulare Union softball: Her no-hitter and 11 strikeouts helped the Tribe to a 9-0 win over Bakersfield Christian. She also went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI.

Jazmine Soto, Strathmore basketball: Once again, up for player of the week honors after she scored 44 points and had eight rebounds in a 71-42 win over Corcoran. She followed that game with a 35-point game against the Panthers. She has 2,789 career points, section historian Bob Barnett said.

