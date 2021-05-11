Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno-area high school Boy Athlete of the Week, May 3-8

San Joaquin Memorial’s Joseph Hunter, center, is 1 of 10 players nominated for The Bee’s Player of the Week from May 3-8 ezamora@fresnobee.com

Ten high school boys in the Fresno area are nominated for The Bee’s Boy Athlete of the Week.

Ten high school boys in the Fresno area are nominated for The Bee's Boy Athlete of the Week.

Coaches may nominate an athlete by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

Vote as often as you like; the poll closes at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Here are the nominees for the week of May 3-8:

Alexandro Chavez, Clovis soccer: A free kick from at least 25-30 yards in overtime helped the Cougars to a 6-4 win over Buchanan. He finished with two goals and two assists.

Holden Eames, Yosemite basketball: Central Section historian Bob Barnett noted Eames broke a school record when he finished with 51 points against Mariposa.

Ismael Gonzalez, Riverdale soccer: Hat trick and assist guided the Cowboys to a 6-1 win over Caruthers.

Orin Hirschkorn, Caruthers baseball: Had a grand slam, two doubles and six RBI in the Blue Raiders’ win over Riverdale.

Joseph Hunter, San Joaquin Memorial basketball: Finished the week with 98 points in four wins for the Panthers.

Qiant Myers, Roosevelt basketball: Totaled 29 points to pace the Rough Riders to a 59-50 win over Sunnyside. He also had nine rebounds and four steals.

Trevin Paulson, Immanuel baseball: He went 4 for 4 with a double and a triple and two RBI in the Eagles’ 9-6 win over Hanford West.

Ryan Spalliero, Central baseball: The Grizzlies rallied in the seventh, capped by Spalliero’s walk-off single for a 12-11 win over Clovis West.

Orion Tomlinson, Fresno Christian basketball: Had 33 points, four assists and four rebounds against Minarets.

Jorge Quintero, Lindsay soccer: Recorded a hat trick in the Cardinals’ 6-1 win over Granite Hills.

