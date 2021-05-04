Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno-area high school Boy Athlete of the Week, April 26-May 1

Clovis East and Buchanan played in a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys soccer match. THE FRESNO BEE

Ten high school boys in the Fresno area are nominated for The Bee’s Boy Athlete of the Week.

Now it’s time to vote for your favorite. If you have a standout player who did well last week and want to vote for him, simply choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function. For those on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.

Coaches may nominate an athlete by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

Vote as often as you like; the poll closes at noon Saturday.

Here are the nominees for the week of April 26-May 1:

Cole Anderson, Clovis West basketball: Led the way for the Golden Eagles with two wins in the Tri-River Athletic Conference with 63 points and 14 3-pointers combined. Central Section historian Bob Barnett said Anderson moved into fifth place in the state with 411 career 3-pointers.

Shaan Dhillon, Kerman basketball: The 6-foot-7 senior scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and six steals against Chowchilla. He added 28 points and 20 rebounds against Liberty-Madera Ranchos.

Luis Diaz, Madera South soccer: His two goals in the first half were enough for the Stallions’ 2-1 win over Madera.

Andrew Huerta, Clovis East soccer: Scored the goal to give the Timberwolves a 1-0 victory over Buchanan in a TRAC match.

Joseph Hunter, San Joaquin Memorial basketball: Scored 30 points in a win against Edison and surpassed 1,000 career points, Barnett said. He followed that game with 26 points against Washington Union.

Nate Johnson, Clovis track: Won two events at the West Coast Relays, capturing the 100 Invitational and 200 Seeded.

Blake King, Clovis North baseball: Had a grand slam and drove in six runs, helping the Broncos to a 14-9 win over Clovis West.

Dean McCurley, Central baseball: His complete game with 10 strikeouts propelled the Grizzlies to a 4-1 win over Clovis.

Garrett Perkins, Kingsburg baseball: Drove in four, including two doubles in the Vikings’ 11-4 win over Dinuba.

Alexis Saucedo, Orange Cove soccer: Recorded a hat trick in the Titans’ 8-1 win over Caruthers.

