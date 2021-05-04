Bee’s Best: Vote for Fresno-area high school Girl Athlete of the Week, April 26-May 1

Buchanan’s Lauren Fowler finishes first in the 100 Dash Invitational at the West Coast Relays, held Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Clovis. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Here is your chance to vote for The Bee’s Girl Athlete of the Week.

Ten Fresno-area high school players are nominated.

If you have a standout player who did well last week and want to vote for her, simply choose from the list or use the “other” option to add a name via the commenting function. For those on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.

Coaches may nominate an athlete by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com.

Vote as often as you like; the poll closes at noon Saturday.

Here are the nominees for the week of April 26-May 1:

Ashtyn Arnold, Buchanan basketball: Scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the Bears’ 56-52 come-from-behind victory over Clovis.

Julissa Avila, Mendota soccer: Her hat trick led the Aztecs to a 4-1 win over Dos Palos.

Emma Bumatay, Clovis North softball: Her grand slam helped the Broncos to a 9-1 win over Clovis West.

Emma Cardenas, Sunnyside softball: Picked up the win when she struck out five and drove in four runs with a double in the Wildcats’ win over Fresno Christian.

Lauren Fowler, Buchanan track and field: Won the 100 and long jump at the West Coast Relays. She ran the 100 in 11.70 seconds and had a jump of 18 feet 6.25 inches.

Jenna Kurz, Yosemite basketball: Had 28 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Badgers to a 45-37 win over Washington Union.

Teresa Quintero, Roosevelt soccer: Her hat trick helped the Rough Riders to a 7-1 win over McLane.

Jazmine Soto, Strathmore basketball: Paced the Spartans to four wins scoring a combined 92 points, including a season-high 38 points against Selma. Soto has scored 2,710 career points and needs 229 to break the section record, Barnett said.

Brittney Slocum, Clovis softball: Her go-ahead RBI double in the sixth inning helped the Cougars to a 5-3 win over Central.

Alyssa Wheeler, Clovis North soccer: Her lone goal was enough in the Broncos’ 1-0 win over Buchanan.

Loading…