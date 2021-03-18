Thrilling finish between Central and Clovis as local high school football returns

High school football is back in California.

And what a return it was at Lamonica Stadium between The Bee’s top-ranked team Central and No. 4 Clovis.

The Grizzlies trailed 21-0 before rallying to tie the game in the third quarter.

And then came the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies and Cougars trading leads before DJ Stevenson connected a 41-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Green with 24.3 seconds remaining as Central escaped with a 35-31 victory in Tri-River Athletic Conference action.

Central’s Aidan Fortenberry provided a game-sealing interception when he made a leaping grab at the 50-yard line with 14.6 seconds.

Thursday’s thriller served as a prelude to the action scheduled Friday when many other Central Section team will finally step onto the field for the first time since 2019.

COVID-19 stymied any hope of a traditional fall 2020 season, but now action is resuming with a shortened spring season.

Only immediate family members can attend games in accordance to the California Department of Public Health and Fresno County Health Department health guidelines.

At Lamonica Stadium, the public address announcer reminded fans to wear their masks and to social distance.

A smaller crowd of mostly just family members are spaced out in the stands during the first game of 2021with Central taking on Clovis at Lamonica Stadium in Clovis on Thursday, March 18, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Players entered the stadium to their school music blaring through the speaker while immediate family members stood up and clapped. Each player is allowed a maximum of four relatives in the stands.

Cheerleaders, meanwhile, were on the sideline to lead the chants.

The schools’ marching bands, however, were missing.

That wasn’t a problem for Clovis and Central as music blared during timeouts.

Other high school stadiums are expected to have similar safety protocols in place this season.

Thursday’s game was actually the second game in the Central Section during this unique spring season.

Central Valley Christian and Mission Oak got a jump Saturday with the Cavaliers winning 35-12 in Visalia.

Before that, the last game involving a Central Section team was Dec. 13, 2019 when Central beat Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth 34-19 for the California Interscholastic Federation Division I-AA championship.