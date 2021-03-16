Bee’s prep football poll: Vote for the Fresno region’s top quarterback

It has been 400-plus days since high school football was played in the Central Section.

But at last, many teams this week will kick off a season, albeit a short one after COVID-19 shut down every sport since mid-March in 2020.

We are also bringing the poll back to give you a chance to vote in our player of the week.

This week, we’re giving you a chance to select the best high school quarterback in the Fresno/Clovis area. You can also write-in who you feel will be the top quarterback in the area.

The players we’re listing for this poll are Bryce Weiner of Bullard, D.J. Stevenson of Central and Nate Johnson of Clovis. There is an “other” field where you can fill in your choice.

Weiner: As a junior, he had 1,015 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against five interceptions. He’s already committed to Cal Poly.

Stevenson: Listed as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, Stevenson transferred to Central after the 2019 season. This is his senior season.

Johnson: Another three-star by 247 Sports, Johnson has seven offers, including from Michigan and Fresno State. He is a junior.

The poll will close at 5 p.m. Friday.