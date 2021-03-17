High School Football
High school football season is here in Fresno area. Check out The Bee’s rankings
High school football is finally here in the Fresno area.
There hasn’t been a game involving Fresno teams since Dec. 13, 2019 — yup, Friday the 13th — when Central High beat Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth 34-19 for the California Interscholastic Federation Division I-AA championship, the first in school history.
Coronavirus stymied any hope of a traditional fall 2020 season, but now action is resuming with a shortened spring season.
Central Valley Christian and Mission Oak got a jump on everyone else last Saturday, CVC winning 35-12 in Visalia.
The Central Grizzlies return as the team to beat but will get an immediate test Thursday from Clovis in a Tri-River Athletic Conference game at Lamonica Stadium.
Here is The Bee’s preseason Central Section Top 10:
1. Central
2. Liberty-Bakersfield
3. Buchanan
4. Clovis
5. Bullard
6. Bakersfield
7. Clovis West
8. Ridgeview
9. Edison
10. Garces
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Tri-River Athletic Conference
Central at Clovis, 7 p.m.
East Sequoia League
Sierra Pacific vs. Corcoran, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Nonleague
Tulare at Garces, 7 p.m.
Hoover at Madera, 7 p.m.
Lemoore at Sanger, 7 p.m.
Wasco at Templeton, 7 p.m.
Tri-River Athletic Conference
Clovis West vs. Buchanan (Lamonica), 6:30 p.m.
Clovis East vs. Clovis North (Veterans), 6:30 p.m.
East Yosemite League
Tulare Western vs. Mission Oak (Bob Mathias Stadium), 6 p.m.
North Sequoia League
Kerman at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.
Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Yosemite, 7 p.m.
Central Sequoia League
Central Valley Christian at Kingsburg, 7 p.m.
Hanford West vs. Dinuba (at TBA), 7:30 p.m.
West Sequoia League
Orosi at Caruthers, 6 p.m.
Minarets at Fowler, 7:30 p.m.
East Sequoia League
Farmersville at Lindsay, 6 p.m.
High Desert
Boron at Rosamond, 7 p.m.
Mountain
Paso Robles vs. St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Ocean
Santa Maria at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.
Atascadero at Pioneer Valley, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Ocean
Nipomo at Mission Prep, 1 p.m.
Comments