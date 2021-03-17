High school football season is here in Fresno area. Check out The Bee’s rankings

High school football is finally here in the Fresno area.

There hasn’t been a game involving Fresno teams since Dec. 13, 2019 — yup, Friday the 13th — when Central High beat Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth 34-19 for the California Interscholastic Federation Division I-AA championship, the first in school history.

Coronavirus stymied any hope of a traditional fall 2020 season, but now action is resuming with a shortened spring season.

Central Valley Christian and Mission Oak got a jump on everyone else last Saturday, CVC winning 35-12 in Visalia.

The Central Grizzlies return as the team to beat but will get an immediate test Thursday from Clovis in a Tri-River Athletic Conference game at Lamonica Stadium.

Here is The Bee’s preseason Central Section Top 10:

1. Central

2. Liberty-Bakersfield

3. Buchanan

4. Clovis

5. Bullard

6. Bakersfield

7. Clovis West

8. Ridgeview

9. Edison

10. Garces

This week’s schedule

Thursday

Tri-River Athletic Conference

Central at Clovis, 7 p.m.

East Sequoia League

Sierra Pacific vs. Corcoran, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Nonleague

Tulare at Garces, 7 p.m.

Hoover at Madera, 7 p.m.

Lemoore at Sanger, 7 p.m.

Wasco at Templeton, 7 p.m.

Tri-River Athletic Conference

Clovis West vs. Buchanan (Lamonica), 6:30 p.m.

Clovis East vs. Clovis North (Veterans), 6:30 p.m.

East Yosemite League

Tulare Western vs. Mission Oak (Bob Mathias Stadium), 6 p.m.

North Sequoia League

Kerman at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.

Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Yosemite, 7 p.m.

Central Sequoia League

Central Valley Christian at Kingsburg, 7 p.m.

Hanford West vs. Dinuba (at TBA), 7:30 p.m.

West Sequoia League

Orosi at Caruthers, 6 p.m.

Minarets at Fowler, 7:30 p.m.

East Sequoia League

Farmersville at Lindsay, 6 p.m.

High Desert

Boron at Rosamond, 7 p.m.

Mountain

Paso Robles vs. St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Ocean

Santa Maria at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.

Atascadero at Pioneer Valley, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Ocean

Nipomo at Mission Prep, 1 p.m.