Caruthers football honors former Blue Raiders athlete who died in a car crash

The Caruthers High football team honored former Blue Raiders athlete Olivia Mendoza who died in a car crash in late September. The Blue Raiders placed stickers with an “O” on each of the players’ helmets. Courtesy Caruthers basketball

The Caruthers High football team honored a former Blue Raiders athlete and recent graduate who died in a car crash late last month, placing special stickers on their helmets as a tribute.

Olivia Mendoza, 19, got to experience just one year of what life was life after high school when she was killed Sept. 27 by an alleged DUI truck driver.

Her loss has been felt throughout the close-knit community, which has a town population of about 2,500 and a high school student body size of around 600.

The stickers Caruthers placed on the football players’ helmets are of the letter “O,” which was one of Mendoza’s nicknames.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

She played soccer and softball for the Blue Raiders before graduating in 2018.

Mendoza was driving westbound on Mountain View just outside of Selma when a big rig driver ran a stop sign while under the influence of marijuana and slammed into the young woman, according to California Highway Patrol.

One of Mendoza’s friends helped raise money for her family’s funeral expenses by selling a Future Farmers of America club-raised pig and generating at least $5,000.

Mendoza was remembered by friends as a fun-loving teen who enjoyed laughing and making others laugh, too.