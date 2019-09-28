Caruthers teen sells pig at fair then donates money to family of the young lady who died

The sudden death of a young Caruthers woman prompted a high school student to help the family pay for funereal expenses.

Olivia Mendoza, 19, died Friday night just outside of Selma after a semi truck allegedly driver who allegedly was under the influence of marijuana crashed into the teen’s car and killed her, officers say.

On Saturday, Alyssa Salinas, a 17-year-old senior at Caruthers High and a member of the Future Farmers of America club, announced prior to selling her pig at the Caruthers Fair that she would donate all proceeds to the victim’s family.

The pig ended up selling for about $20 per pound, raising between $6,500 to $7,000 for Mendoza’s funeral.

“I first thought ‘Wow what a gesture for a 17-year-old,” ’ said Larry Trigueiro, Alyssa Salinas’ former softball coach, upon learning what she planned to do with the proceeds of her pig sale.

“So I rounded up some friends and business owners,” Trigueiro added. “We decided to cover the costs of her animal, (and help Alyssa) make some money like all kids. So we decided to run the price of her pig up to do all that and raise money for Olivia.”