Truck driver allegedly high on marijuana kills young Fresno woman, CHP say

A young Fresno woman died Friday night after a big rig driver allegedly ran a stop sign while under the influence of marijuana.

Andre Hill Jr. of Maryland, identified as the big rig driver, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas said the crash killed a 19-year-old woman.

Salas said the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. just outside Selma, at the intersection of Mountain View and Clovis avenues.

CHP says Hill was northbound on Clovis Avenue and did not stop at a stop sign before slamming into the young woman, who was driving a Honda Civic going westbound on Mountain View.

Hill’s big rig was carrying about 80,000 pounds of produce.

After hitting the Honda, Hill continued northward and later struck another big rig head-on, Salas said.

Hill was arrested and expected to be booked into Fresno County Jail. He and the other big rig driver did not suffer major injuries.

The young woman killed was not immediately identified.