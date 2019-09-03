Fresno State vs. Minnesota preview: How to watch and what to expect from Bulldogs’ home opener

Coach Tedford assesses Bulldogs’ performance against USC, looks forward to Minnesota After loss to USC, Fresno State will be facing the Golden Gophers out of the Big Ten for the second straight year, this time at Bulldog Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After loss to USC, Fresno State will be facing the Golden Gophers out of the Big Ten for the second straight year, this time at Bulldog Stadium.

The Fresno State Bulldogs college football team takes on Minnesota in their home opener on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium, looking to avenge a tough loss to the Golden Gophers a year ago on the road.

The Bulldogs lost 21-14, but had a chance to tie the score late in the fourth quarter when a trick play went awry. On first down from the Minnesota 4-yard line running back Josh Hokit took a handoff from quarterback Marcus McMaryion and tried to hit tight end Jared Rice, who was open in the back of the end zone.

Hokit didn’t get enough on the pass, the football hanging in the air long enough for safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to race back into the play and make an interception.

The play call was debated at length, but there were plenty of plays that came before it that were not executed at a very high level.

The outcome didn’t stall Fresno State, which averaged 38.7 points in winning its next seven games.

The Bulldogs and Golden Gophers could slug it out again on Saturday with both teams looking and needing to generate more production from their running games.

Fresno State’s leading rusher in a 31-23 loss at USC last week was quarterback Jorge Reyna, who gained 88 yards. Junior Ronnie Rivers was the only running back to carry the football, gaining 53 yards on 14 plays, 3.8 yards per pop.

Minnesota rushed for just 132 yards on 42 plays in its victory over FCS South Dakota State, averaging 3.1 yards per play. The Golden Gophers rank 11th of 14 in the Big Ten in yards per rush, but the three teams behind them all played FBS opponents.

FRESNO STATE VS. MINNESOTA

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Bulldog Stadium, 40,727

TV: CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz, Aaron Murray and John Schriffen) channel 221 on DirecTV, 418/732 on Comcast in the Fresno market, 643/1643 on AT&T Uverse and 158 on Dish

Radio: 940AM/ESPN (Paul Loeffler, Pat Hill and Cameron Worrell)

Series: Minnesota leads 1-0

Vegas line: Minnesota by 3

Weather: mid-90s and sunny with an evening low of 61 degrees

Tickets: gobulldogs.com or any ticket-resale site

Records: Fresno State 0-1 with 31-23 loss at USC; Minnesota 1-0 with 28-21 victory over FCS South Dakota State.

