Big news for Bulldogs: QB Jake Haener, a transfer from Washington, has enrolled in school

Fresno State has addressed a tenuous situation with its quarterback depth with the addition of Washington transfer Jake Haener, who was admitted to school late Tuesday and is expected to be on the practice field with the Bulldogs on Wednesday morning.

As a redshirt sophomore, Haener will sit out the 2019 season under NCAA transfer rules and have two years of eligibility remaining.

But he gives coach Jeff Tedford and the Bulldogs more depth and a more experienced arm in the quarterbacks room, both important parts for the program going forward.

Jorge Reyna, the Bulldogs’ starter, is a senior. In a 31-23 season opening loss at USC, he threw for 256 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and also led Fresno State with 88 rushing yards. The backups this season are Ben Wooldridge and Steven Comstock, both redshirt freshmen.

Fresno State also has a commitment in its 2020 recruiting class from Jaden Casey, a highly regarded prospect from Calabasas who holds scholarship offers from a number of Power Five conference programs including Alabama.

But with Reyna departing after this season, the Bulldogs in 2020 would have had only two redshirt sophomores with potentially limited or no playing time and a freshman.

Fresno State also has two freshman walk-ons this season in Blaze McKibbin and Nate Lamb, the former Tulare Union High quarterback.

Had Haener not become available, the Bulldogs likely would have had to land a junior college quarterback in their 2020 recruiting class or perhaps find a graduate transfer to add a fourth scholarship quarterback and some experience to the group.

Fresno State quarterback coach Danny Langsdorf, second from left, works with the quarterbacks during spring practice in March. The Bulldogs are down to three scholarhip QBs after sophomore Hunter Raquet, back, left the program in the first week of spring practice. The remaining QBs are redshirt freshman Steven Comstock, left; senior Jorge Reyna, center; and redshirt freshman Ben Wooldridge, right. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

They have only three quarterbacks on scholarship this season – Tedford through his coaching career most seasons has had five on the roster.

Haener beat out at Washington

Haener, who announced his intention to transfer Aug. 23 after losing a quarterback competition with Jacob Eason, was rated as a three-star prospect out of high school after passing for more than 8,400 yards and 90 touchdowns at Monte Vista-Danville.

He played in four games at Washington last season behind starter Jake Browning, completing 9 of 13 passes for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Haener was 7 of 7 for 110 yards with one touchdown in his Huskies debut against FCS North Dakota, but only 1 of 4 for 11 yards with a costly interception that was returned for a touchdown in a 12-10 loss at Cal.

He also played in a backup role against BYU and Oregon State.