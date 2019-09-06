Why Fresno State’s mascot will be missing from the Bulldogs home opening football game

A look at Bulldog Stadium before Saturday’s home opener Fans will notice a new turf field and new lights in 2019. Also will be visible is the list of conference championships. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fans will notice a new turf field and new lights in 2019. Also will be visible is the list of conference championships.

Fresno State’s much anticipated home opener Saturday will be missing a bit of a bark.

And it could be some time before that bark comes back.

Victor E. Bulldog III – the university’s real-life mascot and considered the “loving face” of Fresno State athletics – is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks because of a knee injury, the school announced on the mascot’s blog.

“I wanted to let you know that I’ve been put on the live mascot ‘IR,’ ” Victor E. Bulldog’s blog states. “In football terms, that means the ‘Injured Reserved List.’

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I’ve been experiencing a little stiffness in my right knee. … I have ‘effusion’ of my right knee. Knee effusion, or ‘water on the knee’ as it is called.”

I've got some news Bulldogs. I will be taking it easy for the next 4-6 weeks per my doctor's orders. Visit my blog to get the full scoop on what's going on and be sure to cheer on the 'Dogs extra loud for me this Saturday. https://t.co/fycUJELnNz pic.twitter.com/nhXJIHnnGQ — Victor E Bulldog III (@VictorEBulldog) September 6, 2019

Given the mascot’s recovery timeline, Victor E. Bulldog III is expected to miss at least one more home game, which is the Sept. 21 matchup against Sacramento State.

But the bulldog could be back by Oct. 18 against UNLV, which is Fresno State’s first home game in Mountain West play.

Fresno State’s costumed bulldog “TimeOut,” meanwhile, still is expected to be at all the Bulldogs home games.

Check out this #TB of Timeout and the Swim & Dive seniors, one of them being MCJ’s very own Ugne Mazutaityte

She was the Fresno State Athlete of the game on 10/13 when Dogs beat Wyoming! Congrats Ugne! #MCJFam #FresnoState pic.twitter.com/1Fe818vKYl — MCJ Department (@FSMCJDept) October 19, 2018

Victor E. Bulldog, the real life mascot, has been a popular figure at Fresno State events, football games especially.

Fans of all ages often asks to take photos with the dog, who is typically dressed in Fresno State doggie apparel.

Others get excited just to interact with the lovable pet.

Life as Fresno State’s real life mascot, though, hasn’t been the easiest for the animals in recent years.

Victor E. Bulldog II, the previous dog to hold the honor, died in 2015 after it was stung by a bee and went into anaphylactic shock.

The original Victor E. Bulldog died of cancer in 2012 at age 8 after serving six years as the real life mascot.

The real life mascot is taken care of by the Fresno State Alumni Association.

The position that handles the mascot made national news this summer when it was learned that Fresno State was offering $42,000 with benefits to take care of the dog.

“If you could do me one favor while I am recovering, please go out and support our Bulldog student-athletes,” the blog for Victor E. Bulldog III states. “They need you to cheer (bark, in my case) them onto ‘Victor-E!’ ”