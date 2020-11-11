Fresno State, after no summer and a COVID-19 quarantine, picked near bottom in Mountain West

Fresno State was kept off campus all summer, while other college basketball programs in the Mountain West and across the country were getting in workouts.

Once practices started, the Bulldogs had to go into quarantine for 14 days because two members of the program tested positive for the coronavirus.

That no doubt will slow development of a team coming off a 11-19 season, especially with coach Justin Hutson and his staff breaking in a roster with eight new players.

It’s not too surprising then that Fresno State was picked to finish eighth in the Mountain West in a preseason media poll released by the conference on Wednesday at the start of its virtual media days.

San Diego State received 14 of 20 first-place votes and was picked to win the conference, which in a season impacted by the coronavirus pandemic will consist of a modified 20-game schedule, with teams playing two-game series in the same week with a one-day break between games, each getting five home and five road series.

Boise State with four first-place votes was picked second followed by Utah State, UNLV and Colorado State. Nevada was picked sixth followed by New Mexico, Fresno State, Wyoming, Air Force and San Jose State.

Utah State received the other two first-place votes.

Boise State guard Derrick Alston Jr. was selected as the preseason player of the year with UNLV guard David Jenkins Jr., who sat out last season after transferring from South Dakota State, as the newcomer of the year and UNLV guard Nick Blake freshman of the year.

With Alston on the preseason all-conference team are Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens, San Diego State guard Matt Mitchell, UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton and Utah State center Neemias Queta.

Fresno State roster outlook

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The Bulldogs in the third season under Hutson could be undervalued, as they have been several times in the past when outplaying expectations.

In 2015-16, when they went 25-10 and won the Mountain West Tournament and the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, they were picked to finish fifth in the preseason poll. Fresno State has finished as high as second (2015-’16) in the regular-season, and never worse than seventh (2012-’13 and 2019-’20).

Hutson and his staff have reworked a backcourt that lacked consistency a year ago when the Bulldogs were ranked 10th in the Mountain West in scoring offense (69.2 ppg), ninth in field-goal percentage (41.8%) and eighth in assist-to-turnover ratio (0.97).

Fresno State brought in a graduate transfer point guard in Devin Gage from DePaul and transfer point guard Isaiah Hill from Tulsa, who will be eligible to play this season after receiving a transfer waiver from the NCAA.

The Bulldogs also added JC transfer Kyle Harding and Texas-El Paso transfer Deon Stroud, who is awaiting a ruling on a transfer waiver.

The key returners are forward Orlando Robinson and guards Anthony Holland and Jordan Campbell.

Robinson last season as a freshman led the Bulldogs with 12.2 points per game and was second on the team with 6.6 rebounds per game.