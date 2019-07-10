7-footer from San Joaquin Memorial makes college call. Hint: He’s staying close to home

San Joaquin Memorial rolls past Roosevelt in a Central Section Division II boys basketball quarterfinal Behind Jalen Green's game-high 42 points, top-seed San Joaquin Memorial routed No. 9 Roosevelt 94-68 in a Central Section Division II quarterfinal game on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 in Fresno, CA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Behind Jalen Green's game-high 42 points, top-seed San Joaquin Memorial routed No. 9 Roosevelt 94-68 in a Central Section Division II quarterfinal game on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 in Fresno, CA.

Braxton Meah had basketball offers from some of the top programs in the nation. But in the end, it was Fresno State for the former San Joaquin Memorial center.

And he says he has a good reason for that.

“A lot of good people that are helping me out in the area,” said Meah, who started his prep career in Utah. “A good group of people — trainers, players and coaches.”

Meah, listed at 7 feet tall and 225 pounds, orally committed to the Bulldogs on Wednesday afternoon for the 2020 class.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Other schools that offered included Arizona, Arizona State, Clemson, UTEP, Virginia Tech and Washington.

Meah was productive for the Panthers last season, averaging 11.3 points with 10.1 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game.

He helped Memorial finish 22-11 while claiming the Central Section Division-II title.

“Huge pickup for Fresno State,” Panthers coach Brad Roznovsky said. “He’s familiar with the Fresno area after one year here, and it’s a win for Braxton and Fresno State.”

Meah will not play for the Panthers next season because he used up his eligibility playing as a ninth-grader while still in in junior high.

In Utah, athletes can enroll in middle school from kindergarten to ninth grade.

He didn’t play high school until his sophomore and junior years at Layton (Utah) Christian Academy before transferring to Memorial.





Meah will keep busy with basketball, however, playing for Quincy Pondexter’s AAU team — Vegas Elite EYBL.

Pondexter was excited to see Meah commit to Fresno State.

“He has unbelievable potential and will do very well at Fresno State with (coach) Justin Hutson and his staff,” said Pondexter, who went on to an NBA career after his prep career at Memorial.