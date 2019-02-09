Fresno State Basketball

Fresno State women rolling into showdown week vs. Mountain West basketball leaders

February 09, 2019 04:07 PM

Fresno State’s Aly Gamez, left, drives to the hoop against Cal Poly’s Malia Holt in their game at the Save Mart Center on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. CRAIG KOHLRUSS Fresno Bee file
The Fresno State women’s basketball team is headed into arguably the biggest week of the regular season on a roll.

The Bulldogs got their second straight comfortable win Saturday afternoon, beating UNLV 73-55 at the Save Mart Center.

That kept Fresno State (15-7, 8-3 Mountain West) in third place in the conference with games against the leaders next week: at Boise State (19-3, 10-1) on Wednesday and home against New Mexico (19-3, 9-2) on Saturday afternoon.

“We think we still have a chance to come out on top,” guard Aly Gamez said after scoring a team-high 22 points against UNLV.

Gamez spoke to the team’s growing balance after Candice White and Maddi Utti largely carried the load through the first half of the year. Saturday, White scored 14, Utti 10 (with 10 rebounds), Genna Ogier 10 and Bree Delaney eight.

