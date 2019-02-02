Bulldogs women fall at first-place New Mexico

Another slow start cost the Fresno State women’s basketball team, this time in an 82-73 loss Saturday at Mountain West Conference-leading New Mexico in Albuquerque.
The Bulldogs (13-7, 6-3 MW) fell behind 25-14 after the first quarter and never recovered in their second straight loss. Wednesday against Wyoming, it was an 18-9 deficit after the first quarter that did in Fresno State.
Against New Mexico (18-2, 8-1), the Bulldogs clawed back in fast, getting within 29-27 before the Lobos made it 40-34 at halftime.
And after a slow start to the second half, there was an 18-5 rally to get within 53-52.
But the Lobos, who never trailed, closed the third quarter on a 7-0 run for a 64-54 lead and kept Fresno State at bay the rest of the way.
Candice White led the Bulldogs with 22 points, Bree Delaney scored 17 and Maddi Utti had 15 with 14 rebounds.
