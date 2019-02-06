Fresno State Basketball

Fresno State women use closing first-half spurt to take control at Utah State

Fresno Bee Staff

February 06, 2019 09:03 PM

Fresno State’s Bree Delaney, center, eyes the hoop while pressured by the Cal Poly defense in their game at the Save Mart Center on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, Delaney scored a team-high 15 points in a win over Milwaukee.
Fresno State’s Bree Delaney, center, eyes the hoop while pressured by the Cal Poly defense in their game at the Save Mart Center on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, Delaney scored a team-high 15 points in a win over Milwaukee. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Fresno State’s Bree Delaney, center, eyes the hoop while pressured by the Cal Poly defense in their game at the Save Mart Center on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, Delaney scored a team-high 15 points in a win over Milwaukee. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

The Fresno State women’s basketball team ended the first half on a 12-0 run and eased past host Utah State 64-53 Wednesday night in Logan.

The Bulldogs (14-7, 7-3 Mountain West) gained ground in third place because New Mexico (8-2) lost 61-59 at San Diego State. Boise State (9-1) leads the MW after it beat UNLV 64-57.

Fresno State fell behind Utah State (10-11, 5-5) several times early in the second quarter, the last 28-26 on a 3-pointer. Candice White answered to tie the game.

From there, Genna Ogier subbed in for the Bulldogs and made her presence felt with a go-ahead 3-pointer, a rebound and two steals. Bree Delaney scored five straight and Ally Gamez closed the first-half scoring with two free throws for a 38-28 lead.

The biggest lead in the second half was 15.

Delaney led four players in double figures with 15 points. Gamez scored 14 with seven rebounds, Maddi Utti 13 with seven rebounds and Candice White 10 (nine below her average) with six assists.

Fresno State is home Saturday at 2 p.m. against UNLV.

  Comments  