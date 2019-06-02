Bulldogs can’t close out Stanford. Fresno State’s season comes down to one game Monday

Fresno State’s Underdogs to Wonderdogs 10-year anniversary The ultimate underdog story is recounted as Fresno State baseball celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its 2008 College World Series national championship. Bulldogs coach Mike Batesole and players detail their Underdog to Wonderdog run. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The ultimate underdog story is recounted as Fresno State baseball celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its 2008 College World Series national championship. Bulldogs coach Mike Batesole and players detail their Underdog to Wonderdog run.

The Fresno State Bulldogs had gained control of the NCAA Tournament Stanford Regional, beating UC Santa Barbara and Stanford behind the big right arms of Ryan Jensen and Davis Moore. Both dominated very good lineups – 14 1/3 innings between them, just six hits and three runs allowed with 16 strikeouts.

But the No. 3 Bulldogs had none of that on Sunday with a chance to clinch a spot in a Super Regional and after an 8-6 loss to the Cardinal at Klein Field they are down to one game.

It’s Monday night, 7 p.m., and, again, for a third time in this regional, it’s Stanford.

Win and they are off to Starkville, Miss., for a Super Regional.

Lose and they are done.

The dreaded if-necessary game became necessary because the Bulldogs had a hard time throwing strikes or getting much help from home plate umpire Morris Hodges, who was wildly inconsistent calling balls and strikes.

Most of the damage, though, was self-inflicted.

The Bulldogs’ defense kept them in the game while starter Nikoh Mitchell was picking around the plate, starting with the first out of the game when left fielder Jeff Jamison went back to the wall and perfectly timed a leap to rob Kyle Stowers of a home run.

Right fielder Nate Thimjon made a nice sliding catch in foul territory to record the second out in that inning. Center fielder Zach Ashford made a play crashing against the wall to retire Maverick Handley to end the second. Catcher Carter Bins also made a nice play on a foul pop by Brandon Wulff, racing to the screen behind the plate, reaching out to snare the ball and prevent the Stanford No. 3 hitter from getting another swing.

They couldn’t do anything about the walks, though, which is where Mitchell got into trouble.

The sophomore left-hander threw a first pitch strike to just six of the 19 batters that he faced, one when Stanford center fielder Christian Robinson flailed at a breaking pitch out of the zone after Mitchell had walked two batters in a row and four of five he had faced.

Robinson ended up with a walk, anyway.

Mitchell threw 84 pitches in three innings and only 40 were strikes. He walked seven batters, and three of the four Cardinal base runners to score against him reached on a walk.

But Fresno State was able to get even in the top of the fourth, which started with McCarthy Tatum blasting a home run off Erik Miller.

The Stanford left-hander had been rolling along fairly well, but he walked Matt Ottino, allowed a single to Thimjon and with one swing Zach Presno tied the score at four with an opposite field home run over the wall in right.

Stanford came back with one run in the bottom of the inning, and three more in the fifth against sophomore Jamison Hill.

Two of the four runners to score against Hill also reached on a walk.

Down by four again, the Bulldogs scored two unearned runs in the sixth and Nik Cardinal came out of the bullpen in the bottom of the inning throwing strikes to give them opportunities to get even again or ahead.

Cardinal struck out three around a single in the sixth,struck out two more in the seventh and one more in the eighth.

Fresno State (40-15-1) had runners at first and third with no out in the seventh and its leadoff man on base in the eighth and in the ninth, but couldn’t close.

Stanford Regional

Klein Field at Sunken Diamond (4,000), Stanford

Friday

Game 1: No. 1 Stanford 11, No. 4 Sacramento State 0

Game 2: No. 3 Fresno State 9, No. 2 UC Santa Barbara 2

Saturday

Game 3: Sacramento State 6, UC Santa Barbara 4, UCSB eliminated

Game 4: Fresno State 7, Stanford 2

Sunday

Game 5: Stanford 12, Sacramento State 3

Game 6: Stanford 8, Fresno State 6

Monday

Game 7: Fresno State vs. Stanford, 7 p.m., 940ESPN