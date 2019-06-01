When it most mattered, Fresno State executes on mound, at plate to blast Stanford

Fresno State’s Underdogs to Wonderdogs 10-year anniversary The ultimate underdog story is recounted as Fresno State baseball celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its 2008 College World Series national championship. Bulldogs coach Mike Batesole and players detail their Underdog to Wonderdog run. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The ultimate underdog story is recounted as Fresno State baseball celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its 2008 College World Series national championship. Bulldogs coach Mike Batesole and players detail their Underdog to Wonderdog run.

The Fresno State Bulldogs are playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012 and have not been to a Super Regional since 2008 — better known as the year of the Wonderdogs and their College World Series championship.

But they took a big step in getting through one and onto another on Saturday with a 7-2 victory over No. 1 seed Stanford at Klein Field.

The No. 3 Bulldogs (39-14-1) were just better when it most mattered against the regional host Cardinal (42-12).

Bulldogs starting pitcher Davis Moore came up big, holding Stanford to just two hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out eight.

Teammate Nolan Dempsey supplied a huge score-tying home run in the fourth inning.

Then the Bulldogs took advantage of a Stanford bullpen that had been a Cardinal strength.

The Bulldogs broke the game open in the sixth, an inning that started with Stanford center fielder Alec Wilson misplaying a fly ball into a double for Carter Bins.

Fresno State’s J.T. Arruda then worked a walk, and after McCarthy Tatum was retired on a foul pop up, Dempsey lined a single to right to load the bases.

Stanford had pulled starter Will Matthiessen after just 84 pitches through five innings, pulled left-hander Jacob Palisch after two batters and had right-hander Zach Grech on the mound when Fresno State designated hitter Emilio Nogales came to the plate.

The left-handed hitting Nogales was hitting .328 with runners in scoring position on the season.





Then on a 3-2 count, Nogales doubled off Grech down the left field line to plate two runs and placed Fresno State on top 3-1.

To celebrate the key hit, Nogales looked toward the Bulldogs dugout from second base, then yelled and ripped open his jersey to show off his hairy chest. The celebration was shown over and over on the ESPN television broadcast.

The Bulldogs weren’t done score.

Nate Thimjon followed with a RBI ground out to put the Bulldogs up 4-1.

Keep it mind that Fresno State did its damage against Palisch, who had an ERA of 2.11 in 21 1/3 innings over his past 15 appearances out of the bullpen, and Grech, who had allowed opposing batters to hit just .183 and had an ERA of 1.31 over his past 20 2/3 innings and 13 outings.

The Bulldogs added three more runs in the seventh with two crossing on a McCarthy Tatum double.

Now, Fresno State awaits the winner of an elimination game between the No. 1 Cardinal and No. 4 Sacramento State at noon Sunday.

Fresno State will play at 6 p.m., with a chance to close out the regional. A seventh game, if necessary, would be played Monday at 7 p.m.

Moore made some huge pitches to help set that up.

The junior right-hander did give up a solo homer to Brandon Wulff in the first inning.

But Moore also pitched his way into and deftly out of trouble, executing pitches when up against it.

He allowed a two-out single and walk in the third and into another match up against Wulff, who had hit a 2-0 pitch over the wall in left center in the first inning to give the Cardinal a lead.

Moore hit back-to-back batters with one out in the fourth and walked the No. 9 hitter leading off the fifth after getting ahead in the count 0-2.

But the Bulldogs’ right hander ended each threat with big pitches.

Wulff took a called third strike in the third. Tim Tawa took a called third strike in the fourth, which was followed by a tame fly ball to right from Nick Bellafronto.

Stanford leadoff hitter Kyle Stowers took a called third strike as catcher Carter Bins was throwing out a Stanford base runner attempting to steal in the fifth, and then Mavereick Handley took a called third strike to end that inning.

Stanford Regional

Klein Field at Sunken Diamond (4,000), Stanford

Friday

Game 1: No. 1 Stanford 11, No. 4 Sacramento State 0

Game 2: No. 3 Fresno State 9, No. 2 UC Santa Barbara 2

Saturday

Game 3: Sacramento State 6, UC Santa Barbara 4, UCSB eliminated

Game 4: Fresno State 7, Stanford 2

Sunday

Game 5: Sacramento State vs. Stanford, noon

Game 6: Winner Game 5 vs. Fresno State (40-14-1), 6 p.m., 940ESPN

Monday

Game 7: if necessary, 7 p.m., TBA