Bulldogs’ bats and ace Ryan Jensen make quick work of UC Santa Barbara at Stanford Regional

In its NCAA Tournament opener on Friday, Fresno State faced UC Santa Barbara and left-hander Ben Brecht, who was 10-1, had an ERA of 3.76 and led the Big West Conference this season with 101 strikeouts.

The Bulldogs did not appear the least bit impressed, treating Brecht like a middling mid-week arm en route a 9-2 victory over the Gauchos in the Stanford Regional at Klein Field.

From the start, they controlled every plate appearance.

Zach Ashford, the Bulldogs’ leadoff hitter, was in an 0-2 hole leading off the game before working the count full and ending the at-bat with a sharp single to left.

That was the first of four hits in a row to start a five-run inning for the Bulldogs, the last at-bat in that run just as impressive … and showing just as much disregard for the pitches they were seeing.

McCarthy Tatum, the Bulldogs’ cleanup hitter, also was down in the count 0-2 before fouling off four pitches in a row. Brecht couldn’t put him away, and Tatum ended up fighting off a pitch and with an RBI single to right..

The first four hitters in the Bulldogs’ lineup – Ashford, Carter Bins, J.T. Arruda and Tatum – were a combined 11 for 18 with two walks, eight runs scored, five RBI.

Brecht, he was gone after 1 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and seven runs, four earned.

He struck out no one, and the Gauchos are one loss from done.

Bulldogs’ ace Ryan Jensen, meanwhile, went to the mound with a large lead and right after the Gauchos, who led the Big West in slugging percentage, home runs and runs scored.

Ryan Jensen finishes his night after 7.2 IP, 4H, 2R and 8K



Jensen goes out with a standing ovation from the Bulldogs and the Red Wave #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/I1GahUdAC1 — FS Bulldog Baseball (@FresnoStateBSB) June 1, 2019

The junior from Salinas did not allow a base runner until hitting Eric Yang with a pitch with two outs in the fourth. He did now allow a hit until Andrew Martinez lined a double to left with two outs in the sixth. He did not allow a run until Thomas Rowan scored on a sacrifice fly by Tommy Jew for the first out in the seventh.

He left to a standing ovation from the Fresno State fans in the crowd with two outs in the eighth inning, having allowed just four hits and two runs while striking out seven batters. Over his past four games and 30 2/3 innings, Jensen has allowed just 14 hits and four runs while striking out 32 batters.

The No. 3 Bulldogs, in their first NCAA Tournament since 2012, will play No. 1 seed Stanford (42-11) on Saturday at 7 p.m. while No. 2 UC Santa Barbara takes on No. 4 Sacramento State (39-24) in an elimination game at 1 p.m.

The Cardinal drilled the Hornets 11-0 in the opening game of the regional behind seven shutout innings from Brendan Beck. Will Matthiessen had two hits including one of the four home runs hit by Stanford, which finished second in the Pac-12 to UCLA, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

Stanford Regional

Klein Field at Sunken Diamond (4,000), Stanford

Friday

Game 1: No. 1 Stanford 11, No. 4 Sacramento State 0

Game 2: No. 3 Fresno State , No. 2 UC Santa Barbara

Saturday

Game 3: Sacramento State vs. UC Santa Barbara, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Fresno State vs. Stanford, 7 p.m., 940ESPN

Sunday

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, noon, TBA

Game 6: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m., TBA

Monday

Game 7: if necessary, 7 p.m., TBA