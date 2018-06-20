From Underdogs to Wonderdogs, Fresno State's title run still a classic 10 years later

It’s still considered the ultimate underdog story. And it was pulled off by Fresno State.

Remember 10 years ago when Fresno State shocked the baseball landscape in Omaha, Neb., and won the College World Series national championship?

“I’m getting chills,” Bulldogs Coach Mike Batesole said as he recounted some of his memories of Fresno State’s improbable run.

Fresno State was considered one of the worst seeds during the 2008 NCAA Tournament, yet survived one big stage after another.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

When the final out was made June 25, 2008, in a 6-1 victory over Georgia, players rushed to the infield for the iconic dog pile that left some temporary bruises, but also memories that’ll never go away.

“What we accomplished in Omaha, I’m just so glad we could give back to the community here,” center fielder Gavin Hedstrom said. “It was a big deal for the Valley. Still is.”

Not only did the Bulldogs come up big when it mattered most, but they upset some of the nation’s best teams along the way and finished 6-0 in elimination games.

It's how they transformed from Underdogs to Wonderdogs.

“That was the best time I’ve ever had playing baseball,” senior captain Steve Susdorf said. “Even throughout my professional career and getting a chance to play with the (Philadelphia) Phillies. Just so happy and so blessed to have that as a memory in my life.”