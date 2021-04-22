Yee-haw! Check out photos from day-one of PRCA action at the Clovis Rodeo

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association returned to Clovis on Thursday with bucking broncs, steer wrestling, barrel racing, mutton bustin,’ and of course, bull riding, following a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first day for PRCA rodeo at the 107th Clovis Rodeo after opening with the Pro Bull Riders event on Wednesday. New safety protocols were in place to keep fans and participants safe from the spread of the virus.. Those include proof of vaccination or a negative test and face coverings required for entry. The stands were also limited to 67% of capacity.

This is the first time that the rodeo will host four PRCA events instead of three. Normally the PBR event is held on Thursday with three days of PRCA action.

PRCA rodeo action will continue Friday through Sunday.

See more photos of the action below:

Teagan Smith rides Strawberry Rocket in the saddle bronc riding section of the PRCA event at the Clovis Rodeo on Thursday, April 23, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Joe Wilson of Martin, SD, tries to turn over a steer in the steer wrestling section of the PRCA event at the Clovis Rodeo on Thursday, April 23, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Connor Hamilton of Calgary, Alberta, rides Tequila Time in the bareback riding section of the PRCA event at the Clovis Rodeo on Thursday, April 23, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Stetson Wright of Milford, UT rides Sergeant Whitney in the saddle bronc riding section of the PRCA event at the Clovis Rodeo on Thursday, April 23, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Teagan Smith celebrates his ride on Strawberry Rocket in the saddle bronc riding section of the PRCA event at the Clovis Rodeo on Thursday, April 23, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Garrett Shadbolt of Merriman, NE, rides Jericho in the bareback riding section of the PRCA event at the Clovis Rodeo on Thursday, April 23, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Denard Butler of Checotah, OK strains to pull down a steer in the steer wrestling section of the PRCA event at the Clovis Rodeo on Thursday, April 23, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Lefty Holman of Visalia hangs on while riding Scarlet Lady in the saddle bronc riding section of the PRCA event at the Clovis Rodeo on Thursday, April 23, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com