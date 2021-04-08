Fresno Beehive

Clovis Rodeo finalizes COVID protocols, including 40% capacity. Here’s what else is in store

Last week, the Clovis Rodeo Association promised changes at its 2021 event in keeping with coronavirus safety protocols set by county and state health departments.

There will be no rodeo parade, dance or concerts, and masks will be required.

On Thursday, the association released an updated list of changes, giving attendees a better picture of just what to expect when heading to the event, which kicks off April 21 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.

At the top of the list, the event will be operating at 40% capacity, with seating reserved by section with social distancing.

Tickets will be prioritized. Those who purchased tickets last year will be first in line, but they must exchange tickets at the Clovis Rodeo ticket office, beginning April 10. Refunds are available.

Any additional tickets for the 2021 event will be available at the ticket office starting April 19. There will be no print-at-home or mobile tickets for this year’s event.

Masks, IDs and proof of COVID status

The rodeo made it clear guests (those over 2 years old) would be required to wear masks (expect when eating or drinking), but several other entrance requirements have been added.

Attendees will need:

The rodeo grounds will have free COVID-19 testing (rapid antigen testing) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting April 19 and running through April 25. Any valid COVID-19 negative test result is acceptable for rodeo entry.

