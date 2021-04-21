Bull riding comes back as the Clovis Rodeo opens with new COVID protocols

Bull-riding cowboys were back in their saddles again on Wednesday night as the 107th Clovis Rodeo opened a year after the annual event was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All rodeo events this week will have COVID-19 protocols in place, including proof of vaccination or a negative test and face coverings required for entry. Initially, the rodeo had limited ticket sales to 40% of capacity but since Fresno County moved into the orange Tier 3 for the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, capacity was raised to 67%. The annual parade, dance, and concerts were canceled due to social distancing concerns.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health and Sierra Pacific Orthopedics has been offering free COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in the water tower lot at Clovis Avenue and Fifth Street this week to help with the mandatory requirements for fans. Testing will continue Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Test results can be accessed quickly and securely through the NAVICA phone app.

The Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division event was moved to Wednesday instead of Thursday, opening up an extra day for traditional rodeo for the first time, with performances to be held Thursday through Sunday. Eighteen of the world’s top bull riders were in Clovis on Wednesday seeking to earn world title points, the Clovis Rodeo said.

Maverick Potter of Waxahachie, Texas took home the top spot for the night and a check for $14,300 with a total of 170 points for his two rides.

Check out more of The Bee’s day-one visual coverage below:

Pro bull rider Maverick Potter flies off of his bull Two Chains but only after scoring 84.50 during the PBR event on the first night of the Clovis Rodeo at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Pro bull rider Hunter Ball scores 85.50 on his ride of bull Tricky D during the PBR event on the first night of the Clovis Rodeo at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Bull riders are introduced with fireworks and fanfare before the start of PBR event on the first night of the Clovis Rodeo at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Fan capacity had been set at 40% but then recently raised to 67% after Fresno County entered the orange Tier. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Pro bull rider Boudreaux Campbell rides his bull Red Beard during the PBR event on the first night of the Clovis Rodeo at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Pro bull rider Wyatt Covington scrambles out of the way of his bull Bent after falling off during the PBR event on the first night of the Clovis Rodeo at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Pro bull rider Dakota Louis celebrates his 80.00 point ride on bull Cold Blood during the PBR event on the first night of the Clovis Rodeo at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Pro bull rider Santiago Castellanos rides bull Judgement Day during the PBR event on the first night of the Clovis Rodeo at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com