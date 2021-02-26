Fresno City College opted in for spring sports. How COVID-19 testing will be done

Spring sports at Fresno City College, including baseball, opted in to have a 2021 season. Fresno Bee file

Fresno City College athletic director Derrick Johnson announced on Friday afternoon the opt-in of spring sports.

The “Spring 2” sports deadline was set for Friday and Johnson made the announcement that baseball, softball, women’s beach volleyball, women’s swim and dive, men’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, and track and field were opting-in.

Only badminton will not be allowed to opt-in because of it is being played indoors.

“It gives me great pleasure to say we’re able to opt in into CCCAA (California Community College Athletic Association) competition for the spring,” Johnson said on a Zoom call. “That means nine of our 10 sports because of their risk levels, were able to opt in and potentially compete.”

Johnson said it gives the programs an opportunity to compete based on as COVID-19 numbers in Fresno County continue to decrease and “go in the positive direction.”

“All of our coaches are excited, and I’m sure our student athletes, are excited,” Johnson said. “Our efforts of following the protocols, following our leadership and the guidance of CCCAA, also the county and our campus administrators put us in this position. Our athletic training staff have been great in keeping our coaches and our student-athletes (safe) and where we need to be.”

The baseball team was 20 games into the season in 2020 before COVID-19 put a halt to the season.

The tentative Spring 2 season is slated for March 27 through June 23.

Under guidance by the CCCAA, baseball and softball are considered as intermediate risk sports and will have to test their full team, Johnson said.

Other sports will test 25% of their team weekly.

The announcement comes after 11 Fresno City College teams that normally play in the fall will not compete this season. Those sports include football, basketball and soccer.