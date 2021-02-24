Bulldogs, looking like a different team, pull off biggest win of season with showing at UNLV

Fresno State guard Deon Stroud, right, lines up a shot over San Diego State’s Trey Pulliam, left, in the Bulldogs’ 75-57 loss to the Aztecs Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 in Fresno. Stroud led the Bulldogs with 17 points. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Fresno State pulled off its best win of the year on Wednesday at UNLV, taking care of the basketball, knocking down threes, hitting its foul shots, defending and making plays through critical stretches in the second half.

The Bulldogs did just about everything they usually don’t do well and were rewarded for their effort with a 67-64 victory at the Thomas & Mack Center, coming from as many as seven down in the final 15 minutes.

“I thought we stuck together,” Bulldogs coach Justin Hutson said. “I thought we stuck together and when it was time to make big plays we made a few. They made a few also, but we responded.

“I really liked out response tonight and I like how we played down the stretch.”

The Bulldogs had a season-low six turnovers – their low had been nine in a victory over San Jose State, which was the only time they had less than 10.

They were in 10th in the Mountain West Conference in 3-point shooting, but made 10 threes Wednesday and hit a higher percentage of their 3-pointers (10 of 27) than from inside the arc (10 of 28).

Fresno State, also 10th in the Mountain West in free throw percentage, had a big edge at the charity stripe.

With Isaiah Hill going 8 of 9 at the line in scoring a career-high 19 points, the Bulldogs finished 17 of 23 at the line while the Rebels went 9 of 13.

Deon Stroud added 18 points for the Bulldogs, making some big shots including a jumper with 1:22 to go that put the Bulldogs up 62-61 and a layup off an assist by Hill with 35 seconds to go that put them up 64-61.

