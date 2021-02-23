Mountain West reschedules postponed games; Fresno State gets unenviable assignment

Fresno Bee staff

Fresno State has had two games that were postponed due to COVID-19 issues rescheduled by the Mountain West Conference, giving it another long shot chance at taking down two teams in the top half of the standings that they played well against for extended stretches before losing.

The Bulldogs (9-9, 7-9 in the MW) will play at Boise State on Tuesday, a makeup of the second game of a two-game series in January that was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Broncos program.

They also will play Utah State on March 6 at the Save Mart Center, a makeup of the second game of that series, which was postponed due to a contact tracing issue in the Aggies’ program.

Boise State is 14-3 in the Mountain West and is leading the conference with games this week at San Diego State. Utah State is 11-4 in conference play and in fourth place, just behind the Aztecs and Colorado State, which are tied for second at 11-3.

Fresno State, which is 0-8 against teams above it in the Mountain West standings and 7-1 against teams below it, lost the opening game of its series at Boise State 73-51 after leading with less than 11 minutes to play.

It dropped its first game against Utah State 69-53 on Feb. 4 at the Save Mart Center, playing well through the first half and trailing by only four points at the break.

The game at Boise State on Tuesday will tip at 4 p.m. and will be televised by the CBS Sports Network. The game against Utah State on Saturday will start at 8 p.m. and be televised by Fox Sports 1.

The Mountain West, which kept open the final week of the regular-season to make up games postponed by COVID-19, also rescheduled six other games. Nevada will play at San Jose State, New Mexico will play at Colorado State and San Diego State will play at UNLV on Wednesday, Wyoming will play at Utah State on Thursday, Colorado State will play at Nevada on Friday and UNLV will play at Wyoming on Saturday.

There are six postponed games that were not rescheduled and will be considered canceled and declared no contests – New Mexico at Colorado State, Colorado State at Nevada, Nevada at San Jose State, San Diego State at UNLV, UNLV at Wyoming and Wyoming at Utah State.

The San Diego State at New Mexico series that was scheduled for Feb. 3 and 5 has been declared a forfeit due to the circumstances involved. The Aztecs will be awarded two wins and New Mexico two losses for final regular-season standings and conference tournament seeding.