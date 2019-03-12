What goes through the mind of a top recruit? Jalen McMillan shares thoughts on his top 10

What goes through the mind of a top high school recruit?
San Joaquin Memorial junior wide receiver Jalen McMillan recently narrowed his prospective college schools to a top 10, then shared his thoughts about each in an interview with The Bee.
The four-star recruit for the 2020 class went on Twitter to reveal his list, in no particular order: Louisiana State, USC, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Washington, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
Next: where he’ll play in fall 2020 when he announces his decision on his birthday, Dec. 7, hosting a commitment party.
McMillan said it was hard narrowing his list. “I based my decision off coaching relationships and how the program is doing, just looking into the program if it’s going to prepare me for the future.”
Alabama: “Shoot. They’re overall a great team. I love the way the coaches keep in touch with me. Coach (Nick) Saban and the whole coaching stuff are good people. I plan on using my official (one of five) on them.”
Florida: “They’re showing effort that they’re trying to get me. It was definitely crazy that I’m here and they’re over there. I’ve been watching the way they run their offense. They have a fan base that you look forward to playing for.”
Georgia: “They know how to get the playmakers the ball. I love the wide receivers coach (Cortez Hankton). I just like the whole offensive scheme. They are a good program. I’m humbled that they showed interest.”
LSU: “They’re a top 10 program in the country. They know how to give the playmakers the ball and I’m considering them. I plan on taking an official visit.”
Notre Dame: “Receivers coach (Del Alexander) putting an effort in talking to me and be with me. I talked to OC coach (Chip) Long. What a bunch of great guys they have over there, and going to the (College Football Playoff) means they can show something with their program.”
Ohio State: “I like their receivers coach because he’s been through everything I’ve been through. (Coach Brian Hartline) has been in my shoes and they’re a really good program. I was in science class and we were about to go to lunch and I checked my phone and he texted me. He said I would be surrounded by elite guys. He doesn’t just throw offers. He wants to develop me and tells me how much of a good guy I am.”
Oklahoma: “I like my relationship with (receivers) Coach (Dennis) Simmons. He checks on me. Coach (Lincoln) Riley is a coach I feel I can compete for. He’s a really good guy.”
Oregon: “I like their offensive coordinator a lot. They have some quarterbacks I’m going to look into.”
USC: “They developed a lot of receivers and I liked the way they run their offense. They’re building again, and I really like the coaching relationships and the program. It’s always been a good school for wide receivers.” (McMillan recently took a visit to USC.)
Washington: “I basically have a great relationship with everybody on the coaching staff. The fan base is always showing me love and I appreciate it. Not only do they let you play football, but they develop you and set you up for life. First thing he told my parents he’s going to make me like a son and I appreciated that. He’s definitely a mentor where he’s not teaching me just football, but whole aspect about life.”
