Clovis North boys, Buchanan girls each nipped in state track and field 400 relay finals

Live highlights from the 101st CIF State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High’s Veterans Memorial Stadium:

400 relays – The Clovis North High boys and Buchanan girls each finished second after coming in with the best qualifying times.

The boys race was a near photo-finish, with Monterey Trail-Sacramento timing 41.47 seconds to Clovis North’s 41.49. Clovis North anchor Caleb Foster still has three individual events to pursue state gold.

The Buchanan girls were beaten by Scripps Ranch-San Diego, which timed 46.51 to the Bears’ 46.75.

Boys discus – Buchanan throwers went 2-3.

Christian Johnson placed second with a mark of 179 feet 11 inches and teammate Kyler Van Grouw was third at 177-9. Gino Cruz of Newbury Park won at 191-11.

Oh my goodness. The boys 4x100 relay. Monterey Trail 41.47 and Clovis North 41.49. pic.twitter.com/JyoZk75iRv — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) May 26, 2019