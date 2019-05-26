Even with an injury, Fowler’s Jocelynn Budwig powers through to win two state titles

Fowler’s Jocelynn Budwig throws the discus during the CIF State Track and Field Championships qualifying event at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, May 24, 2019. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Fowler High senior Jocelynn Budwig remembers the feeling of standing atop the medalists podium, at the center of the field and the crowd applauding.

She so hoped to experience it again at least one more time — even if it meant pushing through a hamstring injury.

So Budwig summoned the strength within to ignore any pain from the injury and showcased just how powerful she is.

Budwig successfully defended her state shot put title and added another championship by winning the discus, too, on Saturday at the 101st CIF State Track and Field Championships at Buchanan High’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Auburn-bound thrower first won the discus by throwing 171 feet, 10 inches.

Then she won the shot put again, this time thowing 49-2 3/4.

“It is what I worked for since the beginning,” she said. “At the end of the day, the goal is to be a state champion. I got a little taste of that last year and it made me hungry to get the double title this year.”

Budwig said the hamstring injury was a nuisance.

But she couldn’t let that get in the way and managed her workload to help her win both events.

“In discus, I only threw three of the six throws,” she said. “I didn’t want to push myself in that and have to sit out the shot because it would hurt too bad.

“I fought it all day today, but I pushed through the pain and I ended out on top.”



