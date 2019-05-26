Clovis North’s Caleb Foster does a bit of everything to help Broncos capture state title

Caleb Foster, middle, celebrates with his team after Clovis North won the CIF track and field championships on Saturday, May 25, 2019. agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Clovis North junior Caleb Foster doesn’t mind doing a lot for his team.

He relishes the moment.

His Broncos’ teammates can thank him as Foster took home gold twice and led Clovis North to a state championship at the 101st CIF track and field state championships Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Broncos captured win their first ever CIF State title, registering 41 points in 16 events.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Surprised, but not surprised,” Foster said of his double state-title victory. “I’m just really thankful, but I’m just very happy I came out what I needed to do and it showed out in the results.”





Foster won his first state title by winning the long jump with a mark of 25 feet.

Then Foster followed by taking first place in the triple jump, clearing 49-9 1/2.





He also finished second in the 110-meter high hurdles in 13.71 seconds, behind only Jamar Marshall of St. Mary’s-Stockton in 13.31. Kalobe Jimenez of Kingsburg (14.03) was fourth.





In addition, Foster anchored Clovis North’s 400-meter relay team that finished second.

“He’s been a tremendous asset to the program,” Clovis North coach Richard Brazil said. “Over the last couple years, he’s really kick-up in his game. This year, he’s just elevated himself to be at that elite level. We’re super excited.”

Foster started the state championship weekend by breaking a 46-year-old Central Section record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.67 seconds, according to section track historian Ron Blackwood. The previous mark was set in 1973 by Tom Andrews of West (13.6).

Foster said competing in four events drives him to work harder.

His coach wasn’t concerned about Foster’s workload, either, even with some events separated by just 30 minutes.

“He’s been handling that very well.,” Brazil said. “He knows that about the team. The team is rallying behind him as well. They got his back and he’s got their back.”