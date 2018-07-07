Gabriel Flores Jr. picks up California debut win for mom, and other boxing results

Like all his fights, this one was for mom.

Gabriel Flores Jr. of Stockton (9-0) made his California debut and outpointed James De Herrera (4-4) by unanimous decision at the Save Mart Center on Saturday. All three judges scored it 60-53 in favor of Flores.

Flores said he was pleased with his performance but thought he could’ve done better.

“If I would’ve used my legs more and box him more, he would’ve been out of there in three or four rounds, for sure,” said Flores, who wasn't eligible to fight as a pro in his home state until he turned 18, which was on May 1.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

“If I would’ve stuck to the game plan better, he would’ve been out early.”

His mom, Juanita Maldonado, was killed by a stray bullet on March 17, 2013 while attending a child’s birthday party in Stockton.

Three men reportedly walked up and started shooting. Five victims were shot – two killed, including Juanita, who died the next morning.

Entering the ring, Flores proudly wore a T-shirt with his mom's image. “That was my momma’s shirt. Every fight,” he said. “I wore my mom’s shirt to the ring because she loves to see me fight and always supported me, and she’s still watching me till this day.”

Saturday results

Welterweight (10 rounds): Edidijus Kavaliauskas d. Juan Carlos Abreu by unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93, 96-94)

Super featherweight (10 rounds): Andy Vences (21-0-1) d. Frank De Alba (22-4-2) by unanimous decision

Lightweight (6 rounds): Gabriel Flores Jr. (9-0) d. James De Herrera (4-4) by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)

Heavyweight (10 rounds): Andy Ruiz Jr. (31-1) d. Kevin Johnson (32-10-1) by unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93, 99-91)

Super featherweight (6 rounds): Joseph Adorino (8-0, 8 KOs) d. Guadalupe De Leon (9-16-1) by third-round knockout, 2:32.

Super bantamweight (4 rounds): Sergio Lopez (3-5-2) and Manuel Manzo (3-6-2) battled to a draw

Super bantamweight (4 rounds): Santos Ortega (2-0) d. Ivan Martino (2-2) by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Super lightweight (4 rounds): Ruben Rodriguez (3-0) d. Richard Howell (2-2-2) by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 39-37).