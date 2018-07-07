Champion Ramirez won't be in action, but he's asking fans to come support boxing

World boxing champion Jose Ramirez won't fight Saturday night at the Save Mart Center because his opponent couldn't make weight.
But Ramirez is encouraging fans to come out, anyways.
He released a statement Saturday morning:
"I hope to see everyone today at The Save Mart Center. Fights are still on and we have ESPN's flagship channel in our city with a primetime telecast with world class fights! I'm sorry to inform you that my fight has been canceled due to my opponent dehydrating to where he had to be hospitalized and sorry for everyone who wanted to see me perform and bought their tickets. I, however ask for everyone to come out and support the event as we still have many great fighters and fights and the biggest platform in sports for our city.
"I will be meeting and say thank you to as many fans as possible and giving away the WBC Belt for Valley Children's Hospital in the ring tonight for the winner of our auction and donating all the proceeds to the hospital which is between $12,000 and $15,000 and have signed posters for sale with all proceeds as well going to them.
"Come help me show how the Central Valley is united and not only supports boxing but its own. I still want everyone watching ESPN and the 100 million subscribers to see what we all do from this great place. I am planning to do something very special for everyone who saves their ticket stub from tonight's event and sponsored it. Tickets still start at just only $10 for today.
"My is plan to come home and make that World Title defense ASAP and as soon as possibly September.
"We have tons of promotions from our sponsors including a chance to win a brand new car that will be on display from Selma Nissan that I will show fans, gift bags from Bobby Salazar's, T-shirts from Deli Delicious, gift card giveaways from Card City and more! Parker and Fuego will even be in the house from Grizzlies and Fresno FC!
"Our fights represent so much more then just boxing. God bless and I hope too see everyone there today with me and a special thank you to Chukchansi Gold Casino and Resort for supporting me and the fights tonight, we hope to see all the lucky players who won tickets to watch these big fights with me tonight including the California debut of Gabe Flores Jr from Stockton, Ca who is the youngest fighter in the history of boxing to sign at just 16 years old and turn professional. He is 8-0 (5 KOs) and a historic fight to watch tonight for the Central Valley fans!"
The card begins at 3:30 p.m., switching to the ESPN telecast at 6:30 p.m. with the main event set for 7:30 p.m.
Comments