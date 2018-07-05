This pro boxer wears memory of his slain mother on his chest. He's fighting in Fresno

Gabriel Flores Jr. was just 12 years old when his mom was gunned down in 2013.





Ever since, he's worn a shirt with her photo on it to honor her memory, including Saturday when the Stockton native enters the ring at the Save Mart Center for his California pro boxing debut.

Flores, 8-0 with six knockouts, will face James De Herrera (4-3, 3 KOs) in a scheduled six-round lightweight contest.

The nine-bout card is headlined by Jose Ramirez's first WBC super lightweight world title defense, against Danny O'Connor.

“This is a dream my mom wanted me to have accomplished,” Flores says. “When I’m wearing the shirt of her, I’m smiling and I feel good, so that lets you know I feel her next to me and I feel her watching me.”

Juanita Maldonado was killed by a stray bullet on March 17, 2013 while attending a child’s birthday party in Stockton.

Three men reportedly walked up and started shooting. Five victims were shot – two killed, including Juanita, who died the next morning.

“I wanted to go to the hospital right away and see my mom,” he says. “That’s what I did. I went to the hospital and got to see her. I didn’t express myself in an angry way. I was just sad.”

Gabriel Flores Sr., who is his son’s coach and manager, says, “He didn’t show any expression. I was more shook up. It didn’t really hit home until Christmas Eve.”

No suspects have been arrested and the case remains active, according to the Stockton Police Department.





Flores Jr., who has boxed since age 7, finished with an amateur record 91-7 with 12 national titles. His mom was there for many of them, including a drive to Las Vegas for the Ringside World Tournament.

“He was real close to her,” Gabriel Flores Sr. says. “She was always cheering for him. He was her baby.”

Says the younger Flores: “She was always a boxing fan. We had a very close relationship and I could talk to her about anything. She was being a mom and there for me at all times. She went to all my fights and was supportive."

In 2016, Flores signed with Top Rank, becoming the youngest fighter the Las Vegas-based promoter has signed. However, he wasn’t legally permitted to box professionally in California, where 18 is the minimum age.

He turned 18 on May 1.

Flores Jr. says he knows his mom is with him at all times, especially when he graduated from high school this year.

And now that he's rising fast in pro boxing, he says, "This is a dream my mom wanted me to have accomplished.”

Protecting home: Jose Ramirez

WBC super lightweight world title defense

Jose Ramirez (22-0, 16 KOs) vs. Danny O'Connor (30-3, 1 KO)

Saturday at Save Mart Center

Doors open at 3 p.m., ESPN telecast begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $10-$147 can be purchased at the Save Mart Center box office or ticketmaster.com