WBC super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez met with fans this past weekend in advance of his title defense against Danny O'Connor on July 7, 2018 at the Save Mart Center.
Why Jose Ramirez enjoys visiting patients at Valley Children's and meeting fans

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

July 03, 2018 03:54 PM

Jose Ramirez is all about giving back.

Well, except for the belt he's wearing.

The boxing champion from Avenal, who defends his WBC super lightweight world title for the first time Saturday, stops often to give an autograph or pose for a photo.

And leading up to his fight against Danny O’Connor at the Save Mart Center, Ramirez made appearances at Vallarta Supermarkets, Valley Children’s Healthcare and Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino to meet with fans. He will participate in an open workout on Wednesday at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company, beginning at 1 p.m.

Stopping at Valley Children's on Saturday touched Ramirez the most; he called the patients he met "true champions."

“I thank god for my blessing including this beautiful experience. God bless all the families that are going through" trying times at the hospital, Ramirez wrote on his Instagram account.

Ramirez says he wants to keep helping. “I want to be able to finish my career where I can give my family a better future, and my son. I just want to be one those fighters that fought his best and also gave back" to the community.

One way he's helping: He donated a replica of his WBC title belt to be auctioned with proceeds going to Valley Children's. The bidding ends Friday; Quincy Pondexter was the leader Tuesday afternoon with a bid of $11,000.

Ramirez, 26, has been a pro since 2012 and has spent most of his life in the ring. He became a world champion in March when he defeated Amir Imam by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden. Now, he gets to bring the real belt back home.

“I can feel the excitement from the people in the crowd from Fresno,” Ramirez says. “I know it’s going to be a good crowd and a good event. The atmosphere is going to be extremely good. The fights keeping getting better and I’m thankful for the fans and supporters."

Protecting home: Jose Ramirez

WBC super lightweight world title defense

Jose Ramirez (22-0, 16 KOs) vs. Danny O'Connor (30-3, 1 KO)

Saturday at Save Mart Center

Doors open at 3 p.m., ESPN telecast begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $10-$147 can be purchased at the Save Mart Center box office or ticketmaster.com

