Jose Ramirez has a new trainer. Will the champ look different in first title defense?

Jose Ramirez will have a new trainer in his corner when he defends his WBC super lightweight world title against Danny O’Connor at the Save Mart Center on Saturday.





Robert Garcia said fans will see more jabs from the champ than what he threw under the guidance of Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach.

Ramirez and O’Connor will meet in a schedule 12-rounder that headlines an ESPN card beginning at 6:30 p.m..

“For me, the jab is the most important punch in a boxer and I want him to use the jab a lot. For this opponent, which is a left-hander, we got to pressure him and throw a lot of punches, especially to the body,” Garcia said.

Otherwise, Garcia said, “Fans and people won’t see much of a difference because I haven’t been focused on making a difference for this fight. After this fight, little by little people will start noticing the change. Two to three fights from now, people will see a big difference.”

For the past 3 1/2 years, Ramirez was under the guidance of Roach, who was in his corner for his March 17 title victory over Amir Imam at Madison Square Garden.





Since, Ramirez has been working with Garcia and sparring with his fighters leading up to his title defense.





Garcia, a former IBF super featherweight champion who has trained many notable world champion boxers such as Brandon Rios, Fernando Vargas, Nonito Donaire and his younger brother Mikey Garcia, said he was surprised when he was approached by Ramirez about being his trainer prior to his world title fight in March.





Ramirez wanted Roach to be in his corner one last time.

“He has a lot of respect for Freddie,” Garcia said. “He felt Freddie deserved to be there....I respected that decision and that told me a lot about Jose and what type of person he is.”

Protecting home: Jose Ramirez

WBC super lightweight world title defense

Jose Ramirez (22-0, 16 KOs) vs. Danny O'Connor (30-3, 1 KO)

Saturday at Save Mart Center

Doors open at 3 p.m., ESPN telecast begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $10-$147 can be purchased at the Save Mart Center box office or ticketmaster.com