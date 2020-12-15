Fresno Bee Logo
Fresno County receives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Hospitals plan for distribution

Fresno County Department of Public Health received 7,800 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

About 40% of the shipment already has been distributed to the county’s major hospitals, and individual hospitals will coordinate vaccinating their workers who work directly with coronavirus patients.

Hospital workers can choose to voluntarily be vaccinated.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the delivery and transport into special, extra cold temperature-controlled freezers, which was all executed successful, Fresno County officials said.

Another shipment is expected by the end of the year.

This story will be updated.

