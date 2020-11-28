If Gov. Newsom insists on taking indoor dining off the menu, let us see the recipe

Show your work, Gov. Gavin Newsom. Give us the recipe your health experts are following to make policy decisions about how California restaurants can operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In essence, that’s what state Sen. Andreas Borgeas, R-Fresno, called for this week in an official “request” to Newsom and Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. Show us the data that justifies the latest round of restrictions, especially taking indoor dining off the menu.

On behalf of the restaurant owners and employees he represents, Borgeas is right to ask. Since when is more government transparency a bad thing? And Newsom, who could use a credibility boost right about now, would be wise to comply.

Let’s make something clear: This isn’t me calling Newsom a tyrant, questioning his decision-making or arguing restaurants aren’t a contributor to California’s recent surge of coronavirus cases. None of that.

Readers already know my thoughts on the subject. Until there’s an effective vaccine, I won’t be dining indoors at any restaurant, regardless if there’s a roof over my head or a canvas tent set up in the parking lot. Government doesn’t decide for me when it’s safe to resume life as normal. I do.

Opinion

Judging by my email inbox, a lot of you share those feelings.

Still, what Borgeas is asking for is totally reasonable. If Newsom is going to make policy decisions that will surely result in more small business closures, those impacted have a right to know the supporting science.

Which is why Borgeas wants Newsom to disclose the data, methodology and findings utilized to determine that restaurants are a significant source of coronavirus infections.

“Because the governor has prioritized that his decision making is science and data driven, I believe this should impress upon his sensibility that this information be provided,” Borgeas said.

What if Newsom’s policies are based not on hard data but upon the general belief among epidemiologists that most transmissions occur in crowded indoor settings?

“Then he should tell us that,” said Borgeas, whose sprawling 8th District encompasses all or parts of 11 counties stretching from Death Valley National Park to the Sacramento suburbs.

Absolutely. We’re big boys and girls. We can handle straight talk.

Specific restaurant data lacking

In his letter, Borgeas cited data from Los Angeles County showing restaurants accounted for 3.1% of its COVID-19 cases. (Regardless of this seemingly low figure, officials there took the additional step of banning all in-person dining for three weeks.)

Unfortunately, most other counties (like the ones Borgeas represents) lack the accurate, detailed data necessary to produce such findings. How come? I’m told contact tracing is the primary shortcoming. While people generally agree to confirm positive results over the phone with a complete stranger, there’s more of a reluctance to answer specific questions about recent movements and interactions.

Certainly there are other studies that Newsom and his people could be leaning on. Research published earlier this month in the science journal Nature ties indoor public places — chiefly restaurants, cafes, gyms, hotels and places of worship — to eight in 10 new coronavirus infections last spring.

Using cell phone data collected from 98 million Americans in the 10 largest U.S. metro areas, the study suggests that restricting maximum occupancy at these “points of interest” would be more effective in preventing future infections than full-scale lockdowns.

Asking Newsom for transparency

Is this the science informing Newsom’s decisions? If so, he should tell us.

In September, the Centers for Disease Control released its own study showing that adults who tested positive for COVID-19 were twice as likely to have dined at a restaurant in the two weeks prior to becoming sick.

“Masks cannot be effectively worn while eating and drinking, whereas shopping and numerous other indoor activities do not preclude mask use,” researchers wrote.

Predictably, the restaurant industry pushed back, calling the CDC’s conclusions “irresponsible.” Just as they’re pushing back now.

Is Borgeas doing the same? In a sense, yes. Except he isn’t throwing bombs in Newsom’s direction or trying to undermine the governor’s authority. This is a respectful appeal for transparency on behalf of an industry that has born a sizable brunt of pandemic-related restrictions.

I don’t think that’s too much to ask.