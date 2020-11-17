Fresno Bee Logo
Fresno restaurants face more COVID-19 hurdles as county falls back into purple tier

As California officials reintroduced several mandates to slow down the state’s surge in COVID-19 cases, Fresno restaurant owners on Tuesday said they are bracing for the impact on business.

Fresno, Merced and Kings counties have been demoted into purple tier — the most restrictive tier — for businesses opening under California’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

That means restaurants that have been operating more than a month under capacity restrictions for indoor dining must now only serve food outside, which is considered safer during the pandemic.

Mad Duck Brewing’s executives met early Tuesday to hash out plans for the unforeseen future, according to owner Alex Costa. He said in a text message he expects a “dramatic” effect on the business, but to what extent is still difficult to quantify this early.

“The colder and wetter it gets the more difficult this will become,” he said. “We are investing some of our remaining resources in efforts to help winterize our available patio space in order to make our guests as comfortable as possible and provide our Ducks (employees) with stable employment as we move into the holidays.”

The eatery and pub employs more than 100 people at three locations and got help earlier this year from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Costa said while he is concerned about his business, he worries more about employees who need to pay their bills. “If sales dwindle, I imagine we will have staff who look elsewhere in order to make ends meet,” he said.

Some restaurant owners remain optimistic, despite the changes.

The Train Depot owners remained confident on Tuesday they were sitting in a good position, all things considered, according to spokesperson Josh Escovedo, whose parents own the eatery.

Customers have been willing to wait longer, dine outdoors and take orders to-go during the pandemic. He said the delivery side of the business has skyrocketed

“We’ve been here and we’ve done it once before,” he said about serving outdoors. “Our customers have just shown they are the most loyal bunch.”

The diner employs about 20 people and has avoided layoffs, Escovedo said. They too used federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, but don’t plan to get more even if they become available.

Purple tier rules

Here is a list of businesses and activities that will still be permitted in counties as they move to the purple tier. The state’s face-covering requirements apply for all of them, with very limited exceptions.

The Sacramento Bee contributed to this report.
