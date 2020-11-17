Fresno restaurants face more COVID-19 hurdles as county falls back into purple tier

As California officials reintroduced several mandates to slow down the state’s surge in COVID-19 cases, Fresno restaurant owners on Tuesday said they are bracing for the impact on business.

Fresno, Merced and Kings counties have been demoted into purple tier — the most restrictive tier — for businesses opening under California’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.”

That means restaurants that have been operating more than a month under capacity restrictions for indoor dining must now only serve food outside, which is considered safer during the pandemic.

Mad Duck Brewing’s executives met early Tuesday to hash out plans for the unforeseen future, according to owner Alex Costa. He said in a text message he expects a “dramatic” effect on the business, but to what extent is still difficult to quantify this early.

“The colder and wetter it gets the more difficult this will become,” he said. “We are investing some of our remaining resources in efforts to help winterize our available patio space in order to make our guests as comfortable as possible and provide our Ducks (employees) with stable employment as we move into the holidays.”

The eatery and pub employs more than 100 people at three locations and got help earlier this year from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Costa said while he is concerned about his business, he worries more about employees who need to pay their bills. “If sales dwindle, I imagine we will have staff who look elsewhere in order to make ends meet,” he said.

Some restaurant owners remain optimistic, despite the changes.

The Train Depot owners remained confident on Tuesday they were sitting in a good position, all things considered, according to spokesperson Josh Escovedo, whose parents own the eatery.

Customers have been willing to wait longer, dine outdoors and take orders to-go during the pandemic. He said the delivery side of the business has skyrocketed

“We’ve been here and we’ve done it once before,” he said about serving outdoors. “Our customers have just shown they are the most loyal bunch.”

The diner employs about 20 people and has avoided layoffs, Escovedo said. They too used federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, but don’t plan to get more even if they become available.

Purple tier rules

Here is a list of businesses and activities that will still be permitted in counties as they move to the purple tier. The state’s face-covering requirements apply for all of them, with very limited exceptions.

Personal care services, which include nail salons, tattoo parlors, piercing shops, estheticians and a number of similar types of businesses, can remain open with modifications that include vigorous sanitation standards. These businesses were newly allowed into the purple tier on Oct. 20.

Outdoor playgrounds and recreational facilities may remain open, with no eating or drinking allowed at playgrounds.

Hair salons and barbershops can continue to cut, style and color hair. These businesses were given the green light to stay open regardless of tier level at the same time state officials first announced the tier system, which took effect Sept. 1.

Retail stores as well as malls and shopping centers can stay open, but must halve their maximum capacities to 25% from the red tier’s 50%. Malls must close food courts and common gathering areas.

Outdoor-based entertainment venues, such as mini golf or go-karts, can remain open.

Cardrooms can remain open outdoors, as was the case in the red tier.

Professional sports may continue to play with no fans in the stands.

Hotels and other lodging can remain open with modifications, though those with fitness centers inside must close those.

Restaurants’ outdoor dining areas may remain open, and fast food establishments can keep drive-thrus open. Bars, breweries and distilleries that do not serve meals must remain closed, as had been the case in the red tier.

Drive-in movie theaters can stay open.

Outdoor museums and zoos may remain open.

So-called “limited” services can remain open. State health officials define these as businesses that do not typically require close customer contact or large crowds. Examples given by the state health department include laundromats, auto repair shops, contractors, electricians and plumbers.

Critical infrastructure, such as grocery stores, gas stations and banks, remain open as they have throughout California’s stay-at-home order.