Fresno hit by unexpected rain from thunderstorms moving into the foothills

Fresno was hit by unexpected rain from thunderstorms moving toward the foothills on Thursday night.

National Weather Service radar picked up showers and thunderstorms developing over the San Joaquin Valley, according to Carlos Molina, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hanford.

Molina said that a dry thunderstorm was expected to move into the area with little to no precipitation expected but Fresno saw 1/100th of an inch of rain.

It was Fresno’s first rain since April 27 when the weather service recorded 0.15 inches.

Only in Fresno will it be 100 degrees with rain and thunder — michael garcia (@Michael434749) September 10, 2021

What heck @NWSHanford ?? Rain in Fresno?? Hot muggy rain too..... — Christine says wear a mask and save a life. (@Smartblond86) September 10, 2021

100 degrees, a bolt of lightning, and rain in Fresno… wtf — jeeven (@JeevenMahil) September 10, 2021

Small amounts of hail were reported in northeast Visalia. According to Molina, the showers and thunderstorms were being pushed north into the foothills and were expected to be out of the Valley by 10 p.m.

Radar is tracking showers and thunderstorms developing over the SJ valley. Lightning, rain and small hail was reported in NE Visalia. The storms are moving northward around 20 mph from Bakersfield to Fresno. pic.twitter.com/sVdssWhNnw — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) September 10, 2021

Sporadic power outages were reported throughout Fresno during the thunderstorm. PG&E reported around 996 customers affected in Clovis and small pockets of customers in Fresno.

The rain didn’t make much dent in the heat. It was still 93 degrees at 9:30 p.m. at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport recording station. High temperatures through the weekend are predicted to hit 97 each day under clear skies.