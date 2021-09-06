Fresno breaks record for most 100-degree days in a year. When will it cool off?

Fresno broke a record for most 100-degree days in a calendar year — with a forecast that suggests it’ll be a year to remember.

Monday marked the 64th day of 100-plus temperatures in 2021, breaking the record run of 63 last seen in 1984, according to Andy Bollenbacher, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hanford.

Bollenbacher said that Fresno hit 100 degrees at around 2 p.m. and is expected to get hotter as the day’s high is expected to hit between 103 to 104.

We hit 100*F in Fresno this afternoon. This will set a new record of most 100*F degree days for Fresno in 1 year. Today is the 64th day we have hit 100*F in Fresno, breaking the previous record of 63 days set in 1984. pic.twitter.com/PiYMOcz8qv — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) September 6, 2021

The triple-digit highs are forecast to continue through Friday with a heat advisory in effect and temperatures expected to reach 100 to 105 in the central San Joaquin Valley.

The Weather Service is advising people to stay inside and use air conditioning. If you do venture outside, drink plenty of water, dress for the heat, reduce time in the sun and limit outdoor activities during the heat advisory.