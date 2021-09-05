Oakhurst pilot identified by Navy among 5 sailors killed in helicopter crash

In this March 19, 2017, photo released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter prepares to land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Pacific Ocean. The Navy declared five missing sailors dead Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, nearly a week after their helicopter, similar to the one pictured, crashed in the ocean off San Diego. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ian Kinkead/U.S. Navy via AP) AP

An Oakhurst man remembered for his involvement in the community is among five sailors who died when a helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean off of Southern California, the Navy said Sunday.

Lt. Bradley A. “Brad” Foster, 29, a pilot, was a 2009 graduate of Yosemite High. He earned Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Boy Scouts, that same year.

Foster was a swimming and water polo standout at Yosemite High.

According to friend and former teammate Michelle Burton, Foster worked at the Sears Home Store in Oakhurst, owned by his parents, through high school and into college. He attended Fresno State to study physical therapy before joining the Navy in 2012.

Foster is survived by his wife of six years and their 1-year-old daughter.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The MH-60S helicopter crashed on Aug. 31 about 70 miles off San Diego during what the Navy described as routine flight operations. It was operating from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

The others killed in the crash were Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia; Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis.

One sailor was rescued after the crash. Five sailors aboard the aircraft carrier were injured but were said to be in stable condition.

The Navy declared the sailors dead on Saturday following days of search-and-rescue efforts and switched to recovering their bodies.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The MH-60S helicopter typically carries a crew of about four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue.

The aircraft belongs to the Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.