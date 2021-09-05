Weather News
Fresno matches record for most 100-degree days in a year. Breaking it won’t take long
Fresno matched a record for most 100-degree days in a calendar year over Labor Day weekend and appears certain to break it — probably as soon as Monday.
Sunday marked the 63rd day of 100-plus temperatures in 2021, tying the record run last seen in 1984, according to Colin McKellar, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hanford.
McKellar said that the record is more than likely going to be broken as soon as Monday, with a heat advisory in effect through Tuesday and temperatures expected to reach 100 to 105 in the central San Joaquin Valley
The Weather Service is advising people to stay inside and use air conditioning. If you do venture outside, drink plenty of water, dress for the heat, reduce time in the sun and limit outdoor activities during the heat advisory.
Fresno is expected to reach a high of 103 on Monday, then climb to an even more scorching 105 on Tuesday.
From there, temperatures will start to drop a bit — but highs of 100 appear likely both Wednesday and Thursday.
According to McKellar, it is expected to drop into the 90s by the weekend, with Friday and Saturday in the upper 90s and Sunday seeing highs in the low 90s.
